While the dating landscape has changed drastically in recent years, due to factors such as the pandemic and a shift in people’s priorities, the method of online dating remains a constant.

A recent study revealed relationships where people first met online or through a dating site are more successful as those who met up socially.

Yende attributes this to unmet expectations in normal relationships, which are caused by expectations that's not communicated.

Dating apps allow users to be upfront about the type of person and relationship that they are looking for from the very beginning.

More often than not, [in person] I am trying to be something that is going to appeal to you. I have no idea what you like, so I will sit there and say, ‘I love Sleepless in Seattle’, when I hate it, simply because I am hoping that that is the kind of thing that you will like. Linda Yende, relationship expert.

Online dating does, however, have its cons, mainly due some users are not as honest about their intentions.

As such, various apps have developed a reputation for being a ‘hook up app’.

Tinder has developed a reputation as a hook up app, the unfortunate part is there is a lot of people [on the app] who are not honest. Linda Yende, relationship expert.

To prevent this stigmatism, Yende recommends that perhaps dating apps should have a vetting or ratings process where people can rate or review their dates.

This can help give people an idea of what they could potentially be signing up for.

Things like, ‘he claimed that is here for a relationship but from the moment we met or starting speaking, he was already saying send nudes’. Linda Yende, relationship expert.

This article first appeared on 947 : Hook up or relationship? How to navigate online dating