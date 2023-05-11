[WATCH] Small children forced to take dangerous daily journey to get to school
This group of young children has to cross the Mvenyane River in the Eastern Cape to get to school.
The bridge they previously used to cross was washed away during floods in November last year.
The government has failed to repair it, leaving these small children to take the risk of crossing the river every day.
This is the risk these Grade R learners take every day, crossing the Mvenyane River, to get to school. The bridge was washed away during floods in Nov last year. There's been no effort to repair it #CryTheBelovedCountry. Video shared by our listener @WongaPotwana76 @SAfmRadio pic.twitter.com/e12ycr5N5e' Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) May 10, 2023
Source : https://twitter.com/CathyMohlahlana/status/1656223446865518593
