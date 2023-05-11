Streaming issues? Report here
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour

11 May 2023 11:16 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Beyonce

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history.

Beyoncé’s world tour only just kicked off in Stockholm on 10 May and it is already set to break records.

The Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, making it the highest-grossing tour in history.

According to Forbes, this would come from the combination of ticket sales and merchandise.

Elton John currently holds that record, having earned $853 million from 293 shows between 2018 and 2023 with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Taylor Swift’s Era Tour, which began in March, is also projected to have a successful year. The 52-show tour is estimated to reach almost $1.6 billion in profits.

Queen B has announced 57 shows so far, travelling throughout Europe, the UK and the Americas.

Although dubbed a world tour, the Renaissance Tour does not include Africa, much to many fans' disappointment given her recent collaborations with various African artists.

RELATED: Beyoncé announces her 2023 Renaissance 'world' tour, but EXCLUDES Africa


This article first appeared on 947 : Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour




