Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Food production in South Africa is in crisis because of loadshedding' In the first nine months of 2022, R23 billion was lost as a result of loadshedding. 11 May 2023 1:25 PM
Nuclear Regulator may deny Koeberg life-extension request Should the NNR find that Koeberg is in inadequate shape to operate for an extended period of time, they have the right to say no. 11 May 2023 12:57 PM
[WATCH] Small children forced to take dangerous daily journey to get to school A group of grade R learners are forced to take this dangerous and difficult crossing every day just to get to school. 11 May 2023 10:18 AM
View all Local
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG. 10 May 2023 10:00 PM
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action. 10 May 2023 3:20 PM
View all Politics
Permanent stage 6 with bouts of stage 8 and 9 this winter: 'Akin to a blackout' As we hover between stage four and six loadshedding, it seems a very cold and dark winter is on the cards for South Africa. 11 May 2023 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
View all Business
Tips to find happiness during your workday If you feel like you need a boost of good vibes for work, these tips might work for you. 11 May 2023 1:17 PM
Hook up or relationship? How to navigate online dating Do you prefer meeting people in real-life or through online dating? 11 May 2023 1:07 PM
Mixologist from Pretoria wins the Johnnie Walker Global Bartender Challenge The local bar owner joined bartenders from across the world in creating a signature cocktail. 11 May 2023 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh. 9 May 2023 8:14 PM
Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA The programme is focused on under-17s in Mpumalanga involving former SA international Delron Buckley and U17 coach, Tom Schuetz. 9 May 2023 8:00 PM
View all Sport
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history. 11 May 2023 11:16 AM
Egyptians are outraged at Netflix for making Cleopatra Black A government-owned Egyptian broadcaster wants to make its own series featuring a light-skinned Cleopatra. 11 May 2023 9:06 AM
Bob Marley died on this day, 42 years ago. These were his final words... The legendary reggae singer impacted culture and politics through music. Here's what he told his son on his deathbed. 11 May 2023 8:05 AM
View all Entertainment
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa. 10 May 2023 12:22 PM
[WATCH] Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Elon Musk's Twitter American political commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly relaunching his show on Twitter. 10 May 2023 9:30 AM
View all World
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping' Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money Sh... 10 May 2023 1:01 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala. 9 May 2023 11:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

'Food production in South Africa is in crisis because of loadshedding'

11 May 2023 1:25 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Food production

In the first nine months of 2022, R23 billion was lost as a result of loadshedding.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA.

Loadshedding has become part of our daily routine and vocabulary.

While we've all been impacted by it in some way or another, the agricultural sector finds itself in a crisis due to an interrupted power supply affecting food production.

Loadshedding affecting food production and security in South Africa
Loadshedding affecting food production and security in South Africa

RELATED: 'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction'

According to reports, in the first nine months of 2022, R23 billion was lost as a result of loadshedding.

Van der Rheede says farmers are forking out 'millions' on alternative energy sources to keep the lights on, production flowing and to keep produce stored in the necessary conditions.

South Africa remains relatively food-secure, for now, but loadshedding has caused the price of goods to increase, for both farmers and consumers, says Van der Rheede.

He says they have been in contact with Eskom to discuss the possibility of excluding certain farming operations from loadshedding.

It's a disaster... It's a crisis.

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director – Agri SA

Farmers are feeling the pressure.

Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director – Agri SA

RELATED: (DISTURBING PICS) 40 000 chickens suffocate due to lack of power from Eskom

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




11 May 2023 1:25 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Food production

More from Local

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Nuclear Regulator may deny Koeberg life-extension request

11 May 2023 12:57 PM

Should the NNR find that Koeberg is in inadequate shape to operate for an extended period of time, they have the right to say no.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screenshot of a video of children crossing a river to get to school. Picture: twitter/screenshot

[WATCH] Small children forced to take dangerous daily journey to get to school

11 May 2023 10:18 AM

A group of grade R learners are forced to take this dangerous and difficult crossing every day just to get to school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An energy expert has warned of stage 8 load shedding being a possibility from July. Picture: © alexcsabo/123rf.com

Permanent stage 6 with bouts of stage 8 and 9 this winter: 'Akin to a blackout'

11 May 2023 8:51 AM

As we hover between stage four and six loadshedding, it seems a very cold and dark winter is on the cards for South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nandipha Magudumana, Teboho Lipholo, Senohe Matsoara, Buti Masukela, Teiho Frans Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 3 May 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Bester prisonbreak case: Accused Dr Nandipha and 5 others to apply for bail

11 May 2023 7:40 AM

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's alleged partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana will appear alongside five former G4S employees - two of whom were arrested last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: School children enjoying a hot meal in a village near Santa Lucia, KZN. © bumbledee/123rf.com

Learners 'crying from hunger' after school feeding scheme fails

11 May 2023 7:39 AM

From 12 April until 9 May, kids were not fed in school due to the failure of the Eastern Cape Department of Education to pay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom board chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba virtually appeared before Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on 10 May 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Lindsay Dentlinger

De Ruyter didn't need board approval on private probe into Eskom: Makgoba

11 May 2023 6:49 AM

Former Eskom board chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba said that the former CEO, André de Ruyter, had the requisite authority to launch the the BLSA-funded investigation into corruption in the ailing power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Port Alfred from Ndlambe Municipality on Facebook

EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting

10 May 2023 10:00 PM

The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British Airways planes at Cape Town International Airport @ petertt/123rf.com

Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)

10 May 2023 8:36 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ selensergen/123rf.com

Rand slumps to 3-year low amid loadshedding, grid collapse fears

10 May 2023 7:06 PM

The currency reached R18.87/$ in afternoon trading on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Police Service members outside Union Buildings on 20 March 2023, the day of the Economic Freedom Fighters' call for a national shutdown of operations to convince President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Gun Free SA launches class action against SAPS for negligence and corruption

10 May 2023 4:55 PM

Between 2007 and 2015, two SAPS members stole and distributed over 2000 guns, killing 1000 people including 67 children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Nuclear Regulator may deny Koeberg life-extension request

11 May 2023 12:57 PM

Should the NNR find that Koeberg is in inadequate shape to operate for an extended period of time, they have the right to say no.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An energy expert has warned of stage 8 load shedding being a possibility from July. Picture: © alexcsabo/123rf.com

Permanent stage 6 with bouts of stage 8 and 9 this winter: 'Akin to a blackout'

11 May 2023 8:51 AM

As we hover between stage four and six loadshedding, it seems a very cold and dark winter is on the cards for South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Port Alfred from Ndlambe Municipality on Facebook

EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting

10 May 2023 10:00 PM

The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Canine Cuisine ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product

10 May 2023 9:12 PM

The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British Airways planes at Cape Town International Airport @ petertt/123rf.com

Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)

10 May 2023 8:36 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

Transaction Capital posts 1.9 billion loss as taxi industry struggles

10 May 2023 7:55 PM

The owner of SA Taxi and WeBuyCars lost more than a third of its value on Wednesday, as markets responded to its results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ selensergen/123rf.com

Rand slumps to 3-year low amid loadshedding, grid collapse fears

10 May 2023 7:06 PM

The currency reached R18.87/$ in afternoon trading on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa at the Ankerlig open-cycle gas turbines facility in the Western Cape on 24 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_R

'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction'

10 May 2023 2:47 PM

Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has proposed dropping the fuel levy on diesel for generators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@golibtolibov/123rf.com

'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer

10 May 2023 1:59 PM

The National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage, but South African businesses can't afford it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ prostooleh/123rf.com

Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping'

10 May 2023 1:01 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Food production in South Africa is in crisis because of loadshedding'

Local Business

Tips to find happiness during your workday

Lifestyle

Bob Marley died on this day, 42 years ago. These were his final words...

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Ramokgopa calling off planned Parly address on energy crisis 'regrettable'

11 May 2023 5:26 PM

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Thwala admits to contradiction in previous witness testimony

11 May 2023 5:20 PM

Ekurhuleni municipality says all waste trucks accounted for, despite EFF claims

11 May 2023 4:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA