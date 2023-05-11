'Food production in South Africa is in crisis because of loadshedding'





Bongani Bingwa interviews Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA.

Loadshedding has become part of our daily routine and vocabulary.

While we've all been impacted by it in some way or another, the agricultural sector finds itself in a crisis due to an interrupted power supply affecting food production.

According to reports, in the first nine months of 2022, R23 billion was lost as a result of loadshedding.

Van der Rheede says farmers are forking out 'millions' on alternative energy sources to keep the lights on, production flowing and to keep produce stored in the necessary conditions.

South Africa remains relatively food-secure, for now, but loadshedding has caused the price of goods to increase, for both farmers and consumers, says Van der Rheede.

He says they have been in contact with Eskom to discuss the possibility of excluding certain farming operations from loadshedding.

It's a disaster... It's a crisis. Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director – Agri SA

Farmers are feeling the pressure. Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director – Agri SA

