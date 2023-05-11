Mixologist from Pretoria wins the Johnnie Walker Global Bartender Challenge

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Food production in South Africa is in crisis because of loadshedding' In the first nine months of 2022, R23 billion was lost as a result of loadshedding. 11 May 2023 1:25 PM
Nuclear Regulator may deny Koeberg life-extension request Should the NNR find that Koeberg is in inadequate shape to operate for an extended period of time, they have the right to say no. 11 May 2023 12:57 PM
[WATCH] Small children forced to take dangerous daily journey to get to school A group of grade R learners are forced to take this dangerous and difficult crossing every day just to get to school. 11 May 2023 10:18 AM
View all Local
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG. 10 May 2023 10:00 PM
Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action. 10 May 2023 3:20 PM
View all Politics
Permanent stage 6 with bouts of stage 8 and 9 this winter: 'Akin to a blackout' As we hover between stage four and six loadshedding, it seems a very cold and dark winter is on the cards for South Africa. 11 May 2023 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
View all Business
Tips to find happiness during your workday If you feel like you need a boost of good vibes for work, these tips might work for you. 11 May 2023 1:17 PM
Hook up or relationship? How to navigate online dating Do you prefer meeting people in real-life or through online dating? 11 May 2023 1:07 PM
Mixologist from Pretoria wins the Johnnie Walker Global Bartender Challenge The local bar owner joined bartenders from across the world in creating a signature cocktail. 11 May 2023 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh. 9 May 2023 8:14 PM
Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA The programme is focused on under-17s in Mpumalanga involving former SA international Delron Buckley and U17 coach, Tom Schuetz. 9 May 2023 8:00 PM
View all Sport
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history. 11 May 2023 11:16 AM
Egyptians are outraged at Netflix for making Cleopatra Black A government-owned Egyptian broadcaster wants to make its own series featuring a light-skinned Cleopatra. 11 May 2023 9:06 AM
Bob Marley died on this day, 42 years ago. These were his final words... The legendary reggae singer impacted culture and politics through music. Here's what he told his son on his deathbed. 11 May 2023 8:05 AM
View all Entertainment
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa. 10 May 2023 12:22 PM
[WATCH] Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Elon Musk's Twitter American political commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly relaunching his show on Twitter. 10 May 2023 9:30 AM
View all World
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping' Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money Sh... 10 May 2023 1:01 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala. 9 May 2023 11:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Mixologist from Pretoria wins the Johnnie Walker Global Bartender Challenge

11 May 2023 1:03 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

The local bar owner joined bartenders from across the world in creating a signature cocktail.

Mixology is an intricate art that Pretoria bar owner Thabiso Molonyama has mastered.

The cocktail wizard was recently announced as Africa’s winner for this year’s Johnnie Walker Global Bartender Challenge.

He owns The Everyday Bar, a local favourite.

Molonyama joined bartenders from across the world, getting creative and creating their own signature Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktail.

“I can’t believe I won. I'm still waiting for someone to tell me it’s a prank,” he says.

Molonyama’s winning serve is called the Nimbus Moon, a balanced blend of Johnnie Walker Black Label, Aperol, orange bitters, lemon yuzu and cranberry juice.

“My aim was to showcase the versatility of Johnnie Walker Black Label; keeping it simple and yet complex in experience.”

To celebrate his win, and coincidently his 33rd birthday, Molonyama will be travelling to Scotland later this month.

As part of the winnings, he will go on an exclusive three-night Black Label experience with Johnnie Walker.

“I am excited to see where the brand comes from and meet the people around who influence the products. I am hoping to get South Africa more involved with the rest of the world.”


This article first appeared on 947 : Mixologist from Pretoria wins the Johnnie Walker Global Bartender Challenge




11 May 2023 1:03 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Lifestyle

© andreypopov/123rf.com

Tips to find happiness during your workday

11 May 2023 1:17 PM

If you feel like you need a boost of good vibes for work, these tips might work for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: thevisualsyouneed / 123rf

Hook up or relationship? How to navigate online dating

11 May 2023 1:07 PM

Do you prefer meeting people in real-life or through online dating?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Jan du Plessis, President of Primedia Studios and Victoria Ramabulana, Head of Projects. Picture: Supplied

Building tomorrow’s dreams today at Primedia Studios

11 May 2023 10:24 AM

Primedia’s new studio division, Primedia Studios, is an important investment in today for a transformed tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: antonioguillem/123rf.com

Addiction affects relationships: 'You can't be addicted and balanced'

11 May 2023 10:04 AM

Addiction can have a serious impact on every part of your life, including your romantic relationships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Canine Cuisine ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product

10 May 2023 9:12 PM

The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British Airways planes at Cape Town International Airport @ petertt/123rf.com

Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)

10 May 2023 8:36 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Pexels

It’s National Golf Day! Joburg’s top 10 golf courses – ranked

10 May 2023 3:00 PM

Looking for some inspiration to play golf in Johannesburg? Check out the city's top 10 golf courses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Aline Ponce from Pixabay

Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES

10 May 2023 2:31 PM

A Spanish content creator, Paula Gonu, added a secret ingredient to her cooking… some actual cartilage from her knee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

Picturesque brunch spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in Joburg

10 May 2023 2:07 PM

Don’t have any Mother’s Day plans yet? We have the perfect list of brunch spots for you to pick from.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rooibos isn't just for drinking: Tea dye is a hot new trend on the fashion scene

10 May 2023 1:26 PM

Many international fashion and sports brands have included Rooibos colours and dyes as part of this season’s favourite look.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Food production in South Africa is in crisis because of loadshedding'

Local Business

Tips to find happiness during your workday

Lifestyle

Bob Marley died on this day, 42 years ago. These were his final words...

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Ramokgopa calling off planned Parly address on energy crisis 'regrettable'

11 May 2023 5:26 PM

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Thwala admits to contradiction in previous witness testimony

11 May 2023 5:20 PM

Ekurhuleni municipality says all waste trucks accounted for, despite EFF claims

11 May 2023 4:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA