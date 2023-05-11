



Mixology is an intricate art that Pretoria bar owner Thabiso Molonyama has mastered.

The cocktail wizard was recently announced as Africa’s winner for this year’s Johnnie Walker Global Bartender Challenge.

He owns The Everyday Bar, a local favourite.

Molonyama joined bartenders from across the world, getting creative and creating their own signature Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktail.

“I can’t believe I won. I'm still waiting for someone to tell me it’s a prank,” he says.

Molonyama’s winning serve is called the Nimbus Moon, a balanced blend of Johnnie Walker Black Label, Aperol, orange bitters, lemon yuzu and cranberry juice.

“My aim was to showcase the versatility of Johnnie Walker Black Label; keeping it simple and yet complex in experience.”

To celebrate his win, and coincidently his 33rd birthday, Molonyama will be travelling to Scotland later this month.

As part of the winnings, he will go on an exclusive three-night Black Label experience with Johnnie Walker.

“I am excited to see where the brand comes from and meet the people around who influence the products. I am hoping to get South Africa more involved with the rest of the world.”

This article first appeared on 947 : Mixologist from Pretoria wins the Johnnie Walker Global Bartender Challenge