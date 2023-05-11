Mixologist from Pretoria wins the Johnnie Walker Global Bartender Challenge
Mixology is an intricate art that Pretoria bar owner Thabiso Molonyama has mastered.
The cocktail wizard was recently announced as Africa’s winner for this year’s Johnnie Walker Global Bartender Challenge.
He owns The Everyday Bar, a local favourite.
Molonyama joined bartenders from across the world, getting creative and creating their own signature Johnnie Walker Black Label cocktail.
“I can’t believe I won. I'm still waiting for someone to tell me it’s a prank,” he says.
Molonyama’s winning serve is called the Nimbus Moon, a balanced blend of Johnnie Walker Black Label, Aperol, orange bitters, lemon yuzu and cranberry juice.
“My aim was to showcase the versatility of Johnnie Walker Black Label; keeping it simple and yet complex in experience.”
To celebrate his win, and coincidently his 33rd birthday, Molonyama will be travelling to Scotland later this month.
As part of the winnings, he will go on an exclusive three-night Black Label experience with Johnnie Walker.
“I am excited to see where the brand comes from and meet the people around who influence the products. I am hoping to get South Africa more involved with the rest of the world.”
This article first appeared on 947 : Mixologist from Pretoria wins the Johnnie Walker Global Bartender Challenge
More from Lifestyle
Tips to find happiness during your workday
If you feel like you need a boost of good vibes for work, these tips might work for you.Read More
Hook up or relationship? How to navigate online dating
Do you prefer meeting people in real-life or through online dating?Read More
Building tomorrow’s dreams today at Primedia Studios
Primedia’s new studio division, Primedia Studios, is an important investment in today for a transformed tomorrow.Read More
Addiction affects relationships: 'You can't be addicted and balanced'
Addiction can have a serious impact on every part of your life, including your romantic relationships.Read More
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product
The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok.Read More
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.Read More
It’s National Golf Day! Joburg’s top 10 golf courses – ranked
Looking for some inspiration to play golf in Johannesburg? Check out the city's top 10 golf courses.Read More
Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES
A Spanish content creator, Paula Gonu, added a secret ingredient to her cooking… some actual cartilage from her knee.Read More
Picturesque brunch spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in Joburg
Don’t have any Mother’s Day plans yet? We have the perfect list of brunch spots for you to pick from.Read More