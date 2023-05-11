[WATCH]: This is South Africa! Motorists left stranded at loadshedded toll gate
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Our beloved South Africa seems to be in a state of chaos.
Motorists were shocked and terrified after a toll gate malfunctioned during loadshedding.
In the video, a taxi driver moved the boom to allow the cars to pass through the toll gate.
Watwaa! A tollgate loadshedded. What’s to be done now. Then a taxi driver moves the booms, the lawlessness of it all. pic.twitter.com/uSFII0U0M0' Makhuva (@Hlengane) May 9, 2023
Scroll up to listen what else is going viral.
