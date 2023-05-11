[WATCH]: We all crave success, but at what cost?





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Nothing for life comes for free, but is the cost worth it?

Author and speaker Simon Sinek explains how for everything good that we get in life, it comes with a consequence or sacrifice.

He makes the example of someone with their dream career, such as a CEO, however, the cost is less time spent with family or friends.

Watch the video below.

