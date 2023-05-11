Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.
The Prime drink craze has taken the world by storm, achieving an almost cult-like status.
The energy version of this drink – which is different from the Prime hydration we see on our shelves – appears to have some potential risks.
A child in the UK allegedly had a cardiac event and had to have his stomach pumped as a result of drinking the highly caffeinated drink.
A can of Prime Energy has 200mg of caffeine; double the amount in a cup of coffee.
The child’s parents reported the incident to the school who then put out a warning.
The Prime Energy drink is not marketed to children, and the company says that energy drinks are not for any under 18s.
However, the Prime hydration drink has been enormously popular, with people fighting to get their hands on it.
I just think when a logo is the same and it says Prime, and it has become such a cult, kids are not necessarily going to avoid the one with the caffeine in it.Barbara Friedman
I think it is asking a lot of little children to understand the difference or not be tempted to have the sort of ‘grown-up version.’Barbara Friedman
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime
More from World
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind
Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Elon Musk's Twitter
American political commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly relaunching his show on Twitter.Read More
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual assault of E Jean Carrol
A civil jury in Manhattan found former United States president Donald Trump liable for sexually assaulting a woman in the 1990s.Read More
For heavens hake! First ever 3D printed ready-to-cook fish fillet is HERE!
Is this something that you would buy?Read More
Iran executes two 'Quran burners' and 'atheism promoters' for blasphemy
On Monday morning, Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli-Zar were hanged.Read More
Woman survives 5 days lost in wilderness by DRINKING WINE and EATING SWEETS
Who knew eating sweets and drinking wine could save your life?Read More
Anti-apartheid activist dies by assisted suicide: 'A wonderful gift'
Anti-apartheid activist Klaas de Jonge recently died by physician-assisted suicide in the Netherlands at the age of 85.Read More
'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance
South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.Read More
King Charles coronation: pomp, cermemony, and 'technically' no legal purpose
This weekend will be the official coronation on King Charles III.Read More