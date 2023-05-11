5 Immune boosting ingredients to add to your food since WINTER IS COMING
Experts say as winter nears, our food preferences tend to change.
Instead of juices, salads, smoothies, we make/crave warm soups, stews, and warm beverages.
During winter, our body also has to do additional work of generating heat to keep warm during the cold months.
RELATED: INEXPENSIVE WAYS TO KEEP COSY DURING WINTER LOADSHEDDING
Winter is also the season when our body becomes less efficient in fighting viruses and bacteria which is why we have higher chances of catching flu and colds.
Of course, we know foods have nutrients in them which aid our bodies health and wellness.
Some experts say these ingredients are especially good to add to your foods during winter since they're immune boosting:
• Black pepper
• Lemongrass
• Ginger and garlic
• Citrus fruits - think oranges, lemons, grapefruit
• Fish and poultry high in omega-3 fatty acids
The experts also recommend drinking lots of water, exercising regularly, not skipping meals and drinking herbal tea with ginger, pepper and lemongrass to give us a kick in the warming to keep us warm and boosted.
Here's to fueling your warmth through lekker food - anyone else also feel for a cuppa tea now?
This article first appeared on KFM : 5 Immune boosting ingredients to add to your food since WINTER IS COMING
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Autumn_Soup_(Unsplash).jpg
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH]: We all crave success, but at what cost?
What sacrifices are you willing to make to help you achieve your goals?Read More
'This has sparked a frenzy amongst WhatsApp users': Is WhatsApp listening to us?
A WhatsApp user recently tweeted that WhatsApp accessed their phone’s microphone while they were sleeping.Read More
Tips to find happiness during your workday
If you feel like you need a boost of good vibes for work, these tips might work for you.Read More
Hook up or relationship? How to navigate online dating
Do you prefer meeting people in real-life or through online dating?Read More
Mixologist from Pretoria wins the Johnnie Walker Global Bartender Challenge
The local bar owner joined bartenders from across the world in creating a signature cocktail.Read More
Building tomorrow’s dreams today at Primedia Studios
Primedia’s new studio division, Primedia Studios, is an important investment in today for a transformed tomorrow.Read More
Addiction affects relationships: 'You can't be addicted and balanced'
Addiction can have a serious impact on every part of your life, including your romantic relationships.Read More
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product
The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok.Read More
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.Read More