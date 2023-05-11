'No changes to exchange control rules, Sars just requires more information'





Bruce Whitfield interviews Neill Hobbs, CEO of financial services firm Hobbs Sinclair.

- The Sarb and Sars have NOT implemented new exchange control rules says Hobbs Sinclair's Neill Hobbs

- What has happened is that Sars now requires more information than it did before, he explains

"Whenever there's a shift in provisions or rules around exchange control compliance there is a huge outcry. It is often kneejerk, led by people who are keen on convincing their clients to take more of their money offshore."

That's Bruce Whitfield pronouncing on recent changes to declarations around forex controls in South Africa.

Very little has actually changed says Neill Hobbs, challenging a prevailing narrative suggesting that the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) have implemented new exchange control rules.

The CEO of accounting firm Hobbs Sinclair argues that the questions posed by Sars regarding asset location, funding sources and earnings, should not be misconstrued as tightened controls.

Hobbs emphasizes that the existing regulations still stand.

Nothing has changed from a Reserve Bank perspective. You are still allowed to take your R1 million a year out of the country with no questions asked, your discretionary allowance. Neill Hobbs, CEO - Hobbs Sinclair

You are still allowed to take your R10 million foreign investment allowance, and if you want to leave the country you have to apply to take your money out of the country. Neill Hobbs, CEO - Hobbs Sinclair

To take advantage of your foreign investment allowance or to emigrate and take your money out of SA, you need a tax compliance certificate from Sars.

This is the source of the outcry, Hobbs says, because Sars now requires more information about the source of the money and the nature of the capital you want to take out of the country.

What is also causing some consternation he adds, is the question whether you are-tax resident in South Africa or somewhere else.

That is the question that is probably causing most people a bit of distress because they might be on their way out and they're not quite sure if they're still tax resident here or not. Neill Hobbs, CEO - Hobbs Sinclair

The new Sars form is called an Approval for International Transfer Application, or AIT.

