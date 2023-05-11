'No changes to exchange control rules, Sars just requires more information'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Neill Hobbs, CEO of financial services firm Hobbs Sinclair.
- The Sarb and Sars have NOT implemented new exchange control rules says Hobbs Sinclair's Neill Hobbs
- What has happened is that Sars now requires more information than it did before, he explains
"Whenever there's a shift in provisions or rules around exchange control compliance there is a huge outcry. It is often kneejerk, led by people who are keen on convincing their clients to take more of their money offshore."
That's Bruce Whitfield pronouncing on recent changes to declarations around forex controls in South Africa.
Very little has actually changed says Neill Hobbs, challenging a prevailing narrative suggesting that the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) have implemented new exchange control rules.
The CEO of accounting firm Hobbs Sinclair argues that the questions posed by Sars regarding asset location, funding sources and earnings, should not be misconstrued as tightened controls.
Hobbs emphasizes that the existing regulations still stand.
Nothing has changed from a Reserve Bank perspective. You are still allowed to take your R1 million a year out of the country with no questions asked, your discretionary allowance.Neill Hobbs, CEO - Hobbs Sinclair
You are still allowed to take your R10 million foreign investment allowance, and if you want to leave the country you have to apply to take your money out of the country.Neill Hobbs, CEO - Hobbs Sinclair
To take advantage of your foreign investment allowance or to emigrate and take your money out of SA, you need a tax compliance certificate from Sars.
This is the source of the outcry, Hobbs says, because Sars now requires more information about the source of the money and the nature of the capital you want to take out of the country.
What is also causing some consternation he adds, is the question whether you are-tax resident in South Africa or somewhere else.
That is the question that is probably causing most people a bit of distress because they might be on their way out and they're not quite sure if they're still tax resident here or not.Neill Hobbs, CEO - Hobbs Sinclair
The new Sars form is called an Approval for International Transfer Application, or AIT.
Click here to read all the detail.
Scroll up to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'No changes to exchange control rules, Sars just requires more information'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/andreypopov/andreypopov1905/andreypopov190501480/123952557-pink-piggybank-with-sunglasses-on-crooked-palm-tree-trunk-against-blue-sky.jpg
More from Business
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases
The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition.Read More
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia
President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition.Read More
'Food production in South Africa is in crisis because of loadshedding'
In the first nine months of 2022, R23 billion was lost as a result of loadshedding.Read More
Nuclear Regulator may deny Koeberg life-extension request
Should the NNR find that Koeberg is in inadequate shape to operate for an extended period of time, they have the right to say no.Read More
Permanent stage 6 with bouts of stage 8 and 9 this winter: 'Akin to a blackout'
As we hover between stage four and six loadshedding, it seems a very cold and dark winter is on the cards for South Africa.Read More
EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting
The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG.Read More
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product
The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok.Read More
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights)
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality.Read More
Transaction Capital posts 1.9 billion loss as taxi industry struggles
The owner of SA Taxi and WeBuyCars lost more than a third of its value on Wednesday, as markets responded to its results.Read More
More from Local
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases
The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition.Read More
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia
President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition.Read More
[WATCH]: This is South Africa! Motorists left stranded at loadshedded toll gate
Power cuts from loadshedding reminds us that nothing works without it.Read More
'Food production in South Africa is in crisis because of loadshedding'
In the first nine months of 2022, R23 billion was lost as a result of loadshedding.Read More
Nuclear Regulator may deny Koeberg life-extension request
Should the NNR find that Koeberg is in inadequate shape to operate for an extended period of time, they have the right to say no.Read More
[WATCH] Small children forced to take dangerous daily journey to get to school
A group of grade R learners are forced to take this dangerous and difficult crossing every day just to get to school.Read More
Permanent stage 6 with bouts of stage 8 and 9 this winter: 'Akin to a blackout'
As we hover between stage four and six loadshedding, it seems a very cold and dark winter is on the cards for South Africa.Read More
Bester prisonbreak case: Accused Dr Nandipha and 5 others to apply for bail
Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's alleged partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana will appear alongside five former G4S employees - two of whom were arrested last week.Read More
Learners 'crying from hunger' after school feeding scheme fails
From 12 April until 9 May, kids were not fed in school due to the failure of the Eastern Cape Department of Education to pay.Read More
De Ruyter didn't need board approval on private probe into Eskom: Makgoba
Former Eskom board chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba said that the former CEO, André de Ruyter, had the requisite authority to launch the the BLSA-funded investigation into corruption in the ailing power utility.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH]: We all crave success, but at what cost?
What sacrifices are you willing to make to help you achieve your goals?Read More
5 Immune boosting ingredients to add to your food since WINTER IS COMING
Winter is kind of here and so is flu/cold season - boost your immune system with these foods.Read More
'This has sparked a frenzy amongst WhatsApp users': Is WhatsApp listening to us?
A WhatsApp user recently tweeted that WhatsApp accessed their phone’s microphone while they were sleeping.Read More
Tips to find happiness during your workday
If you feel like you need a boost of good vibes for work, these tips might work for you.Read More
Hook up or relationship? How to navigate online dating
Do you prefer meeting people in real-life or through online dating?Read More
Mixologist from Pretoria wins the Johnnie Walker Global Bartender Challenge
The local bar owner joined bartenders from across the world in creating a signature cocktail.Read More
Building tomorrow’s dreams today at Primedia Studios
Primedia’s new studio division, Primedia Studios, is an important investment in today for a transformed tomorrow.Read More
Addiction affects relationships: 'You can't be addicted and balanced'
Addiction can have a serious impact on every part of your life, including your romantic relationships.Read More
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product
The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok.Read More