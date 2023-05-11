[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'!





A brand-new podcast series hosted by Bruce Whitfield has gone live!

The eight-part Genius Podcast showcases the phenomenal stories of phenomenal people who have done phenomenal things, says Whitfield.

"It's being officially announced tomorrow, so don't tell anyone I told you" he quips.

The podcast follows the launch of Whitfield's second book last year titled "Genius: How to Thrive at the Edge of Chaos".

It celebrates the individuals who flourish in a difficult domestic environment to make their ideas reality and take their businesses global.

You can expect a selection of rich stories and insights coming from his conversations conducted with guests across the globe, Whitfield says.

The podcast captures really some of our greatest minds behind local brands that have taken on the world... It's massively uplifting and inspiring in times of doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield

It's been a passion project and I'm so happy we can finally share it with you... There are so many rich and textured lessons from people who have built greatness. Bruce Whitfield

The first episode actually features a discussion with Nando, yes the real person after whom Nando's was named.

The Genius Podcast is now live - you can access it on the 702 and CapeTalk websites or on your preferred podcast app.

For just a taste of what you can expect, take a listen to the audio below (skip to 2:40 for Nando's intro)

