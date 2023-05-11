With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey
At just 22-years-old, South African striker, Lyle Foster is getting ready to take on the Premier League having gained promotion with championship Burnley this season.
Foster joined the Clarets in January. making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from KVC Westerlo in Belgium.
Speaking to sportscaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Foster says he is looking forward to the off season and getting ready physically and mentally for next season.
Any of the games against the big 6 you want to score in and want to play well in so I am setting my eyes on a few of those games and hopefully I can do the business in those matches. My dad and I speak a lot about Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk. I think he will be the toughest one to play against and also being a Liverpool fan. it’s one of the games I am looking forward to playing the most.Lyle Foster, Burnley Striker
Under Man City legend, Vincent Kompany, Burnley finished the season on 101 points, losing just three of their 46 league games.
Foster had nothing put praise for the work that Kompany has done at the club in his first season.
I still have to pinch myself every day that he is my coach. He has played the game at the highest level for so long and the attention to detail he has is phenomenal. He wants a perfect attitude and perfect mentality, not necessarily only focusing on the performance. The type of football we played in the Championship is testament to what he put in the club.Lyle Foster, Burnley Striker
He likes me because of my technical abilities and he wants me to be able to join in the build-up play of the team not just run in behind defenders the whole time. He told me that the 6 months I had was so that I can learn and then have a full preseason with them and understand exactly what he wantsLyle Foster, Burnley Striker
Foster will become just the 15th South African player to ply his trade in the Premier League.
Watch below for the full interview with Lyle Foster:
