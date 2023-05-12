South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans would be the first to know when the power grid collapses.
Ramaphosa said government had several scenarios should the unthinkable happen, like a complete grid collapse.
He also said load shedding was essential in preventing a total blackout.
Along with South Africa's relations with Russia, Ramaphosa was also asked to respond to questions about the power crisis and his much-talked-about Electricity Minister, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.
Grid will collapse if load shedding exemption order implemented, says Ramaphosa
Load shedding exemption not technically feasible, says energy expert
A blackout in SA like Botswana's would collapse the power grid: Expert
A ‘very tough’ six months lie ahead for South Africans, warns Eskom
Ramaphosa faced a grilling from members of Parliament (MPs) on his government's interventions in resolving the energy crisis.
Inkatha Freedom Party MP Liesl van der Merwe quizzed the president about the possibility of a complete blackout.
“Can you tell me whether you government has got a safety and security plan in place for the eventuality of a grid collapse and what that plan will be?”
Ramaphosa said there were several scenarios and South Africans would be made aware.
“We continue to look at various options and scenarios and, obviously, when those events eventuate and are near to eventuating, indeed the people of South Africa will be the first to know.”
He said reforms in the energy sector would see greater investment in generation and a lot of work was being done, despite ampant power cuts.
