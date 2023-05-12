[LISTEN] Brit adventurers hitchhike on a shoestring from Cape Town to Cairo
Lester Kiewit chats to one half of a hitchhiking duo, Jonny Scrimgour, about hitchhiking from Cape Town to Cairo.
Listen to the conversation below.
Scrimgour and his partner, Cherkanah Straker, are from the United Kingdom and have decided to embark on an adventure of a lifetime - travelling from Cape Town to Cairo, without flying.
The travelling duo are known as 'the shoestring backpackers' because their preferred mode of travelling includes keeping costs low.
To help their travelling budget, the duo are hitchhiking their way from Cape Town to Cairo.
So, how did the adventurous couple get the idea to hitchhike?
From Capetonians, of course.
Straker recalls visiting Hermanus and, upon waiting for a taxi back to their destination, locals recommended hitchhiking, which sparked the idea to continue doing just that for the rest of their travelling adventures.
See some pictures of their hitchhiking experience below:
Straker says that locals have warned them that this could be dangerous, but nothing vicious has happened so far.
He also mentions that 'waiting on the side of the road for a long time' is a challenge.
On the journey to Cairo, Straker says that they won't hitchhike the whole way and will take other modes of transport, as long as it keeps costs low.
Straker also leaves us with his impression of Mzansi, saying...
South Africans are very nice people. Cape Town is my favourite place. It's a fantastic city.Jonny Scrimgour, Backpacker
Shout out to the 'very nice people' of South Africa for making travelers feel welcome.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Brit adventurers hitchhike on a shoestring from Cape Town to Cairo
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CrFzOKQI7O8/?hl=en
