[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am!

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa As the country continues to face increasingly frequent high stages of load shedding, the president in Parliament on Thursday faced... 12 May 2023 7:22 AM
View all Local
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the... 12 May 2023 6:49 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t... 11 May 2023 10:12 PM
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition. 11 May 2023 9:08 PM
'No changes to exchange control rules, Sars just requires more information' Expert analysis from Neill Hobbs, who says the narrative suggesting we have new exchange control rules is misinformation. 11 May 2023 7:45 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] This is South Africa! Motorists left stranded at loadshedded toll gate Power cuts from loadshedding remind us that nothing works without it. 12 May 2023 9:36 AM
Joburg Whisky retailer crowned BEST IN THE WORLD More cheers as Johannesburg retailer Whiskey Brother and Co wins the Oscars of whisky. 12 May 2023 9:29 AM
SA’s ONLY driver’s license machine is broken. How it affects insurance claims… A valid driver’s license is a requirement for having car insurance, so what happens when the machine that prints them breaks? 12 May 2023 9:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh. 9 May 2023 8:14 PM
View all Sport
[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am! Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out! 12 May 2023 7:50 AM
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history. 11 May 2023 11:16 AM
Egyptians are outraged at Netflix for making Cleopatra Black A government-owned Egyptian broadcaster wants to make its own series featuring a light-skinned Cleopatra. 11 May 2023 9:06 AM
View all Entertainment
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa. 10 May 2023 12:22 PM
[WATCH] Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Elon Musk's Twitter American political commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly relaunching his show on Twitter. 10 May 2023 9:30 AM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am!

12 May 2023 7:50 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Westlife

Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out!

In case you missed it, Westlife is coming to South Africa!

The award-winning group will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in November as part of The Wild Dream Tour.

Get your devices ready, tickets officially go on sale at 9 am TODAY (12 May) on Ticketmaster.

Earlier this week Big Concerts announced that additional dates had also been added due to high demand.

Cape Town – 1 and 2 November, Grand Area, Grand West

Pretoria – 3 and 4 November, SunBet Arena, Time Square.

Visit the Ticketmaster website here to make sure you don't miss out!

RELATED: Spotify notes streaming spike for Backstreet Boys ahead of SA tour


This article first appeared on 947 : [REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am!




12 May 2023 7:50 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Westlife

More from Entertainment

Image by Pete Sekesan from New York, USA - Wikimedia Commons

Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour

11 May 2023 11:16 AM

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: YouTube Netflix trailer screengrab

Egyptians are outraged at Netflix for making Cleopatra Black

11 May 2023 9:06 AM

A government-owned Egyptian broadcaster wants to make its own series featuring a light-skinned Cleopatra.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons and Eddie Mallin

Bob Marley died on this day, 42 years ago. These were his final words...

11 May 2023 8:05 AM

The legendary reggae singer impacted culture and politics through music. Here's what he told his son on his deathbed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oscar-winning actor, Robert De Niro. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Josh Jensen

[WATCH] Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child... at 79!

10 May 2023 11:28 AM

The actor revealed in a recent interview that he was now a father of seven.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons @Peter Neill

Happy 63rd birthday to U2 rock legend, Bono!

10 May 2023 8:06 AM

The rock god celebrates his 63rd birthday today and so we share some fun facts about the Irishman you might not have known.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Gage Skidmore, Flickr

Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing the Arnold Classic festival back to Joburg

9 May 2023 11:43 AM

You can expect three days of action-packed entertainment for the whole family.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image from: Tom Cruise News, @TCNews62

[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style

8 May 2023 2:15 PM

From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Backstreet Boys. Picture: Instagram/@backstreetboys

Spotify notes streaming spike for Backstreet Boys ahead of SA tour

8 May 2023 1:51 PM

It comes as fellow 90s popstars Westlife today announced they've added two South African dates to their current world tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatpobia

[WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia

8 May 2023 11:16 AM

Popular Australian children's TV show 'Bluey' has edited an episode after concerns that it was potentially fat-shaming characters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Harry Styles. ©buzzfuss/123RF.COM

Celebs who refused to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert

8 May 2023 10:26 AM

From Sir Elton John to Adele, these musicians said, 'no thank you' to perform at King Charles III's coronation concert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am!

Entertainment

The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act

Local Business

DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Rand could further weaken in absence of drastic economic reform, warns economist

12 May 2023 11:58 AM

Three arrested at UWC residence amid NSFAS-sparked student protest

12 May 2023 11:29 AM

South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa

12 May 2023 11:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA