[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am!
In case you missed it, Westlife is coming to South Africa!
The award-winning group will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in November as part of The Wild Dream Tour.
Get your devices ready, tickets officially go on sale at 9 am TODAY (12 May) on Ticketmaster.
Earlier this week Big Concerts announced that additional dates had also been added due to high demand.
Cape Town – 1 and 2 November, Grand Area, Grand West
Pretoria – 3 and 4 November, SunBet Arena, Time Square.
Visit the Ticketmaster website here to make sure you don't miss out!
