



Johannesburg’s very own Whisky Brother and Co has been crowned the best retailer in the world at this year’s Icons of Whisky Awards.

Each year, the global publication Whisky Magazine hosts an international awards competition to recognise the best whisky and retailers the industry has to offer. It is, basically, the Oscars of whisky.

The whisky retailer competed against retailers from across the world, coming out on top as the Global Multiple Outlet Retailer of the Year.

“This recognition as a top retailer in the whisky industry is a milestone for our business that speaks volumes about the quality of our products,” says co-owner Neil Paterson.

Aside from its online store, Whiskey Brother and Co has physical stores in Hyde Park Corner, Nicolway Bryanston, and Bedford Centre.

This is the second time that Whisky Brother and Co won an Icons of Whisky award, having previously won the award for Single Outlet Retailer of the Year.

“Our commitment to excellence has paid off, and it is a testament to our hard work and dedication to the industry... We are honoured to be acknowledged among the best in the world,” Paterson adds.

This article first appeared on 947 : Joburg Whisky retailer crowned BEST IN THE WORLD