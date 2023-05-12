[WATCH] TV presenter dragged for mispronouncing Dr Shola's name
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A presenter failing to pronounce a well-known activist's name on air is TRENDING.
BBC Radio 2 host Jeremy Vine's guest presenter Dawn Neesom failed to pronounce the name of her guest and anti-racism activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.
It became awkward when Mos-Shogbamimu forced Neesom to pronounce her name correctly.
Infamous BLM Activist and Meghan Markle supporter Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu refuses to continue interview if the presenter cannot pronounce her name correctly. pic.twitter.com/TcLCkQGdsx' Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 10, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
