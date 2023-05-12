Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price...
South Africans will be 'first to know' when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa As the country continues to face increasingly frequent high stages of load shedding, the president in Parliament on Thursday faced...
[WATCH] TV presenter dragged for mispronouncing Dr Shola's name 'This is terrible, especially for a presenter… go back and read it again.'
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe...
DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the...
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t...
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition.
'No changes to exchange control rules, Sars just requires more information' Expert analysis from Neill Hobbs, who says the narrative suggesting we have new exchange control rules is misinformation.
Smelling like soap might make you MORE likely to get bitten by mosquitos - study A study reported that a clean, soapy smell may make you smell more attractive to mosquitos.
[WATCH] This is South Africa! Motorists left stranded at loadshedded toll gate Power cuts from loadshedding remind us that nothing works without it.
Joburg Whisky retailer crowned BEST IN THE WORLD More cheers as Johannesburg retailer Whiskey Brother and Co wins the Oscars of whisky.
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium.
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh.
[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am! Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out!
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history.
Egyptians are outraged at Netflix for making Cleopatra Black A government-owned Egyptian broadcaster wants to make its own series featuring a light-skinned Cleopatra.
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition...
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a 'cardiac episode' after drinking a Prime Energy drink.
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa.
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa's ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak.
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday.
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic...
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa's ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak.
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes "Service delivery" is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener.
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok.
[WATCH] TV presenter dragged for mispronouncing Dr Shola's name

12 May 2023 12:10 PM
by Karabo Tebele
United Kingdom
tv presenter
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

'This is terrible, especially for a presenter… go back and read it again.'

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A presenter failing to pronounce a well-known activist's name on air is TRENDING.

BBC Radio 2 host Jeremy Vine's guest presenter Dawn Neesom failed to pronounce the name of her guest and anti-racism activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.

It became awkward when Mos-Shogbamimu forced Neesom to pronounce her name correctly.

Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.




President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Picture: @CyrilRamaphosa/Twitter.

SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA

12 May 2023 7:13 AM

The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last December with arms on board in a bid to assist Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Read More

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine

12 May 2023 6:49 AM

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the Russian vessel, Lady R, docked at Simon's Town naval base.

Read More

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia

11 May 2023 7:13 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition.

Read More

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa with President Hage Geingob of Namibia on the eve of the 38th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community. Picture: Dirco.

Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects

11 May 2023 12:06 PM

Namibia and South Africa's ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak.

Read More

Image of Port Alfred from Ndlambe Municipality on Facebook

EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting

10 May 2023 10:00 PM

The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG.

Read More

Newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: City of Joburg/Facebook

Al Jama-ah gives DA 48 hours to retract 'unfounded allegations' about Gwamanda

10 May 2023 3:20 PM

Should the DA not do so, they will face legal action.

Read More

Mpho Phalatse has accused the newly-elected mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda of being part of a Ponzi scheme that ripped off many people in the city. Pictures: City of Joburg & Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke 'lies' about Gwamanda

10 May 2023 2:43 PM

News making headlines today include World Lupus Day. Mandy Wiener and team tackle this and more on The Midday Report.

Read More

EFF leader Julius Malema during a press briefing on 23 March 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] EFF asks for cows, cash and other donations to 'finance the revolution'

10 May 2023 1:11 PM

The EFF is requesting donations ahead of their 10th anniversary bash to 'finance the revolution'.

Read More

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille. Picture: GCIS

Parliament's tourism committee accuses De Lille of nepotism at SA Tourism

10 May 2023 7:37 AM

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille appeared before the committee during the second day of Africa's Travel Indaba in Durban.

Read More

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem

9 May 2023 7:11 PM

While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex MD).

Read More

Image Credit: Twitter/@westlifemusic

[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am!

12 May 2023 7:50 AM

Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out!

Read More

Image by Pete Sekesan from New York, USA - Wikimedia Commons

Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour

11 May 2023 11:16 AM

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history.

Read More

Image source: YouTube Netflix trailer screengrab

Egyptians are outraged at Netflix for making Cleopatra Black

11 May 2023 9:06 AM

A government-owned Egyptian broadcaster wants to make its own series featuring a light-skinned Cleopatra.

Read More

Image source: Wikimedia Commons and Eddie Mallin

Bob Marley died on this day, 42 years ago. These were his final words...

11 May 2023 8:05 AM

The legendary reggae singer impacted culture and politics through music. Here's what he told his son on his deathbed.

Read More

Oscar-winning actor, Robert De Niro. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Josh Jensen

[WATCH] Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child... at 79!

10 May 2023 11:28 AM

The actor revealed in a recent interview that he was now a father of seven.

Read More

Image source: Wikimedia Commons @Peter Neill

Happy 63rd birthday to U2 rock legend, Bono!

10 May 2023 8:06 AM

The rock god celebrates his 63rd birthday today and so we share some fun facts about the Irishman you might not have known.

Read More

Image: Gage Skidmore, Flickr

Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing the Arnold Classic festival back to Joburg

9 May 2023 11:43 AM

You can expect three days of action-packed entertainment for the whole family.

Read More

Image from: Tom Cruise News, @TCNews62

[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style

8 May 2023 2:15 PM

From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech.

Read More

Backstreet Boys. Picture: Instagram/@backstreetboys

Spotify notes streaming spike for Backstreet Boys ahead of SA tour

8 May 2023 1:51 PM

It comes as fellow 90s popstars Westlife today announced they've added two South African dates to their current world tour.

Read More

Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatpobia

[WATCH] Popular kids' show 'Bluey' under fire for fat-shaming and fatphobia

8 May 2023 11:16 AM

Popular Australian children's TV show 'Bluey' has edited an episode after concerns that it was potentially fat-shaming characters.

Read More

Soweto residents stage service delivery protest

12 May 2023 3:21 PM

Cracks are starting to show in the ANC-EFF coalition, says DA in Ekurhuleni

12 May 2023 2:23 PM

US welcomes inquiry into claims that SA assisted Russia with weapons

