Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming
Using precious electricity backups for gaming isn't always an available option and the power draw from consoles and gaming PCs can drain away the beefiest of backups in no time.
This week saw the release of the ASUS ROG Ally. Along with the steam deck, it represents a new generation of powerful handheld gaming PCs that provide a solution for getting a gaming fix during the blackout.
To explain it simply, this new generation of gaming consoles is a handheld, battery-powered and portable gaming PC capable of playing almost anything that is available on PC. This sets it apart from other portable consoles that are usually only capable of playing proprietary titles, or games made specifically for that console.
For the technical minded: The consoles are built on APU's a powerful microprocessor that combines the functionality of a CPU and GPU into a single chip, allowing it to run computer operating systems such as Linux or Windows 11 and provide decent performance for gaming.
So far only two of these handheld Gaming PCs are available on the market, the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, with the latter only being revealed at a conference yesterday.
Steam Deck
The Steam Deck is celebrating one year from its original release but has only recently become available for purchase on South African Shores.
It has slightly lower performance and a lower resolution than the all but a longer battery life and cheaper price tag and more affordable options with lower memory.
The Steam deck is built on a Linux operating system and uses Steam's Big Picture interface allowing for easy access to any compatible games on the steam store.
ASUS ROG Ally
The Ally has just been released, with ASUS holding a public conference on 11 may to reveal the details about the device.
The Ally has a higher resolution, running in 1080p for a clearer HD image, and a Ryzen Z1 APU providing better performance at the cost of lower battery life.
It uses Windows 11, giving broader access to games on the PC platform, allowing access to other popular services such as Xbox Game pass along with being able to access Steam.
Both these devices can also be connected to external devices such as controllers, keyboards, mice, TVs and monitors, allowing for a full gaming experience along with the portability of a handheld console.
These Computer Console hybrids are a product of impressive technology being used in a practical way and have started to pave the way toward the future of gaming hardware.
This article first appeared on 947 : Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] TV presenter dragged for mispronouncing Dr Shola's name
'This is terrible, especially for a presenter… go back and read it again.'Read More
[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am!
Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out!Read More
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour
Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history.Read More
Egyptians are outraged at Netflix for making Cleopatra Black
A government-owned Egyptian broadcaster wants to make its own series featuring a light-skinned Cleopatra.Read More
Bob Marley died on this day, 42 years ago. These were his final words...
The legendary reggae singer impacted culture and politics through music. Here's what he told his son on his deathbed.Read More
[WATCH] Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child... at 79!
The actor revealed in a recent interview that he was now a father of seven.Read More
Happy 63rd birthday to U2 rock legend, Bono!
The rock god celebrates his 63rd birthday today and so we share some fun facts about the Irishman you might not have known.Read More
Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing the Arnold Classic festival back to Joburg
You can expect three days of action-packed entertainment for the whole family.Read More
[WATCH] Tom Cruise says King Charles can be his 'wingman', Maverick-style
From one pilot to another, Tom Cruise gives King Charles a heartfelt speech.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Sustainable Travel: 'Everyone's got to do their part'
If everyone can do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint while travelling, it can start a movement to a greener planet.Read More
[LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity
Mahotella Queens, Mango Groove and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are among the phenomenal local bands that form part of SA's identity.Read More
Smelling like soap might make you MORE likely to get bitten by mosquitos - study
A study reported that a clean, soapy smell may make you smell more attractive to mosquitos.Read More
[WATCH] This is South Africa! Motorists left stranded at loadshedded toll gate
Power cuts from loadshedding remind us that nothing works without it.Read More
Joburg Whisky retailer crowned BEST IN THE WORLD
More cheers as Johannesburg retailer Whiskey Brother and Co wins the Oscars of whisky.Read More
SA’s ONLY driver’s license machine is broken. How it affects insurance claims…
A valid driver’s license is a requirement for having car insurance, so what happens when the machine that prints them breaks?Read More
[LISTEN] Brit adventurers hitchhike on a shoestring from Cape Town to Cairo
Jonny Scrimgour explains how he and his partner, Cherkanah Straker, have decided to travel from Cape Town to Cairo without flying.Read More
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'!
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand the power of possibility.Read More
'No changes to exchange control rules, Sars just requires more information'
Expert analysis from Neill Hobbs, who says the narrative suggesting we have new exchange control rules is misinformation.Read More