Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming





Using precious electricity backups for gaming isn't always an available option and the power draw from consoles and gaming PCs can drain away the beefiest of backups in no time.

This week saw the release of the ASUS ROG Ally. Along with the steam deck, it represents a new generation of powerful handheld gaming PCs that provide a solution for getting a gaming fix during the blackout.

To explain it simply, this new generation of gaming consoles is a handheld, battery-powered and portable gaming PC capable of playing almost anything that is available on PC. This sets it apart from other portable consoles that are usually only capable of playing proprietary titles, or games made specifically for that console.

For the technical minded: The consoles are built on APU's a powerful microprocessor that combines the functionality of a CPU and GPU into a single chip, allowing it to run computer operating systems such as Linux or Windows 11 and provide decent performance for gaming.

So far only two of these handheld Gaming PCs are available on the market, the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally, with the latter only being revealed at a conference yesterday.

Steam Deck

The Steam Deck Console by Valve Source: youtube 'Steam Deck: Introducing Deck Verified'

The Steam Deck is celebrating one year from its original release but has only recently become available for purchase on South African Shores.

It has slightly lower performance and a lower resolution than the all but a longer battery life and cheaper price tag and more affordable options with lower memory.

The Steam deck is built on a Linux operating system and uses Steam's Big Picture interface allowing for easy access to any compatible games on the steam store.

ASUS ROG Ally

ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming PC Source: youtube 'ROG ALLY - ROG’s First Handheld Gaming PC'

The Ally has just been released, with ASUS holding a public conference on 11 may to reveal the details about the device.

The Ally has a higher resolution, running in 1080p for a clearer HD image, and a Ryzen Z1 APU providing better performance at the cost of lower battery life.

It uses Windows 11, giving broader access to games on the PC platform, allowing access to other popular services such as Xbox Game pass along with being able to access Steam.

Both these devices can also be connected to external devices such as controllers, keyboards, mice, TVs and monitors, allowing for a full gaming experience along with the portability of a handheld console.

These Computer Console hybrids are a product of impressive technology being used in a practical way and have started to pave the way toward the future of gaming hardware.

This article first appeared on 947 : Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming