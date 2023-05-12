Bruce Whitfield gets to know SA’s genius business visionaries in new podcast





Following the success of his book Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global, popular business presenter Bruce Whitfield has extended the Genius experience with the launch of an 8-part podcast series, sponsored by Lexus.

Bruce Whitfield's Genius Podcast captures the brilliance of some of South Africa’s most influential entrepreneurs who took their ideas worldwide, offering valuable insight and intricate origin stories to inspire the next wave of local business pioneers.

Even Bruce couldn’t keep the launch of the new podcast secret... gifting his Money Show listeners a sneak peek the night before!

New episodes will drop weekly, each Thursday.

The first episode features Nando’s co-founder Robbie Brozin. Brozin, along with the other esteemed guests featured throughout the series, has continued to adapt to modern times and stay on top of their game. And Lexus is no different.

Bruce Whitfield’s Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus, is available for downloading on your favourite audio apps.

- Spotify- Google Podcasts- Apple Podcasts

Another option is to subscribe to the podcast so episodes automatically update on your device, when they are released!