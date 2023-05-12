[LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Twitter moms reveal what they truly want for Mother's Day Relebogile Mabotja recently took to Twitter to ask mothers what they truly desire for Mother's Day and here's what they said. 12 May 2023 4:54 PM
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely. 12 May 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] TV presenter dragged for mispronouncing Dr Shola's name 'This is terrible, especially for a presenter… go back and read it again.' 12 May 2023 12:10 PM
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the... 12 May 2023 6:49 AM
View all Politics
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t... 11 May 2023 10:12 PM
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition. 11 May 2023 9:08 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Sustainable Travel: 'Everyone's got to do their part' If everyone can do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint while travelling, it can start a movement to a greener planet. 12 May 2023 4:01 PM
[LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity Mahotella Queens, Mango Groove and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are among the phenomenal local bands that form part of SA's identity. 12 May 2023 2:12 PM
Smelling like soap might make you MORE likely to get bitten by mosquitos - study A study reported that a clean, soapy smell may make you smell more attractive to mosquitos. 12 May 2023 1:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh. 9 May 2023 8:14 PM
View all Sport
[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am! Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out! 12 May 2023 7:50 AM
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history. 11 May 2023 11:16 AM
Egyptians are outraged at Netflix for making Cleopatra Black A government-owned Egyptian broadcaster wants to make its own series featuring a light-skinned Cleopatra. 11 May 2023 9:06 AM
View all Entertainment
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Music

[LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity

12 May 2023 2:12 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Mango groove
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Mahotella Queens

Mahotella Queens, Mango Groove and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are among the phenomenal local bands that form part of SA's identity.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Hilda Tloubatla, founding member of Mahotella Queens, and John Leyden, founding member of Mango Groove in studio.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo lead vocalist Sibongiseni Shabalala joins on the line.

Mahotella Queens, Mango Groove and Ladysmith Black Mambazo were among the bands and musicians that inspired and brought hope to South Africans during the dark days of apartheid.

And even though these bands have been around for decades, their music continues to have an impact from South Africa and beyond.

We have been puzzled and touched to the day about all the love we have received from all South Africans.

John Leyden, Mango Groove

Tloubatla adds that even though she is the only remaining member of the Mahotella Queen alive today, she always gets emotional hearing about how the group has impacted people with its music.

I get so touched because I have worked so long with them [bandmates], I started this group with them and fortunately, we are still going.

Hilda Tloubatla, Mahotella Queens

One of the longest running groups, Lady Smith Black Mambazo has even gone on to win five Grammy awards.

My father started the group in 1960 and revived it in 1969… it’s been a wonderful journey because of the people of South Africa, they supported the group from then up until today.

Sibongiseni Shabalala, Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Scroll above to listen to the in-depth full discussion.




12 May 2023 2:12 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Mango groove
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Mahotella Queens

More from Lifestyle

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

[LISTEN] Sustainable Travel: 'Everyone's got to do their part'

12 May 2023 4:01 PM

If everyone can do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint while travelling, it can start a movement to a greener planet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Jimmy Chan on pexels

Smelling like soap might make you MORE likely to get bitten by mosquitos - study

12 May 2023 1:40 PM

A study reported that a clean, soapy smell may make you smell more attractive to mosquitos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] This is South Africa! Motorists left stranded at loadshedded toll gate

12 May 2023 9:36 AM

Power cuts from loadshedding remind us that nothing works without it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Co-owners Neil Paterson and Marc Pendlebury accept the honour from Whisky Magazine. Photo: Supplied

Joburg Whisky retailer crowned BEST IN THE WORLD

12 May 2023 9:29 AM

More cheers as Johannesburg retailer Whiskey Brother and Co wins the Oscars of whisky.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bowie15/123rf.com

SA’s ONLY driver’s license machine is broken. How it affects insurance claims…

12 May 2023 9:12 AM

A valid driver’s license is a requirement for having car insurance, so what happens when the machine that prints them breaks?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab of an image on the couple's Instagram account: @shoestringbackpackers

[LISTEN] Brit adventurers hitchhike on a shoestring from Cape Town to Cairo

12 May 2023 8:04 AM

Jonny Scrimgour explains how he and his partner, Cherkanah Straker, have decided to travel from Cape Town to Cairo without flying.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'!

11 May 2023 10:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand the power of possibility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Andriy Popov/123rf.com

'No changes to exchange control rules, Sars just requires more information'

11 May 2023 7:45 PM

Expert analysis from Neill Hobbs, who says the narrative suggesting we have new exchange control rules is misinformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sosiukin/123rf.com

[WATCH]: We all crave success, but at what cost?

11 May 2023 3:10 PM

What sacrifices are you willing to make to help you achieve your goals?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: Wikimedia Commons Cala cala_maffia

5 Immune boosting ingredients to add to your food since WINTER IS COMING

11 May 2023 2:53 PM

Winter is kind of here and so is flu/cold season - boost your immune system with these foods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Music

US award winning gospel singer and songwriter Naomi Raine in studio with Bongani Bingwa. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Renowned gospel singer Naomi Raine excited to perform in Joburg on Saturday

31 March 2023 2:30 PM

Grammy Award-winning gospel singer is set to perform at Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg on 1 April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metallica. Photo: Wikimedia Commons by 20 minutos

METALLICA buys VINYL factory as format makes a comeback

16 March 2023 10:05 AM

Metallica has acquired a high-quality pressing plant ahead of the release of its new album.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late King of Pop Michael Jackson. Picture: Facebook.

On this day in 1985: Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson release 'We Are The World'

7 March 2023 9:20 AM

The benefit single, recorded in 1985 to aid in the fight against famine in Africa, raised over $60 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Harry Styles. ©buzzfuss/123RF.COM

Here's a recap of all the celebs who won BIG at the historic 2023 Grammy awards

6 February 2023 12:25 PM

Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Samara Joy, Bonnie Raitt, local hit 'Bayethe', and more win big at the annual Grammy's Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photograph of Zolani Mahola courtesy: Facebook

Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT

18 January 2023 1:25 PM

Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Legends we've lost and celebs we've loved in 2022... a walk down memory lane

29 December 2022 6:14 AM

Television host and entertainment reporter Khotso Rams reflects on the legends lost and the things to be thankful for this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

K-pop sensation BTS . Picture: @bts_bighit/Twitter.

BTS, Sam Smith, T-Swift, Harry Styles: Reflecting on the top music news of 2022

28 December 2022 7:36 AM

Martin Myers, founder and publicist at Music Exchange (MEX) chats to John Maytham about trends and his top music picks for 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @CTJazzFest/Twitter

Loadshedding among factors for CPT International Jazz Festival's postponement

23 December 2022 2:54 PM

The CPT International Jazz Festival is postponed until February 2024 due to several 'uncertainties and unforeseen challenges.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act

Local Business

[WATCH] This is South Africa! Motorists left stranded at loadshedded toll gate

Lifestyle

South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa

Local

EWN Highlights

Thwala grilled on his alcohol consumption on night Meyiwa was murdered

12 May 2023 8:09 PM

Wage negotiations at Eskom remain deadlocked after second round of talks

12 May 2023 7:51 PM

'Narrative that the NPA is failing is a dangerous and a flawed one' - Batohi

12 May 2023 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA