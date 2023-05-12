[LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity





Clement Manyathela speaks to Hilda Tloubatla, founding member of Mahotella Queens, and John Leyden, founding member of Mango Groove in studio.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo lead vocalist Sibongiseni Shabalala joins on the line.

Mahotella Queens, Mango Groove and Ladysmith Black Mambazo were among the bands and musicians that inspired and brought hope to South Africans during the dark days of apartheid.

And even though these bands have been around for decades, their music continues to have an impact from South Africa and beyond.

We have been puzzled and touched to the day about all the love we have received from all South Africans. John Leyden, Mango Groove

Tloubatla adds that even though she is the only remaining member of the Mahotella Queen alive today, she always gets emotional hearing about how the group has impacted people with its music.

I get so touched because I have worked so long with them [bandmates], I started this group with them and fortunately, we are still going. Hilda Tloubatla, Mahotella Queens

One of the longest running groups, Lady Smith Black Mambazo has even gone on to win five Grammy awards.

My father started the group in 1960 and revived it in 1969… it’s been a wonderful journey because of the people of South Africa, they supported the group from then up until today. Sibongiseni Shabalala, Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

