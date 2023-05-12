Twitter moms reveal what they truly want for Mother's Day





Moms, what do you really REALLY want for Mothers Day??? ' Relebogile Mabotja (@RelebogileM) May 11, 2023

Her tweet received hundreds of responses with mothers pleading for rest, peace, and a moment of silence - a respite from hearing the word "mommy" for just one day.

Sleep, not to hear “Mommy” for the whole day, time on my own outdoors somewhere and a bit of spending money (and no phone calls asking when I’ll be back)



😅🫠🫶🏾 ' Phumeza 💫💛 #SistaHoodHour (@phumeza_shh) May 11, 2023

A day away from the kids. ' Langa la Mabhele (@iam_Sunshyn) May 11, 2023

A cute card made by my boys of course, after that, I want dad to go somewhere with them the whole day so I’m left by myself at home, without thinking about the next meal 😅 ' Mapalo Makhu (@WomanAndFinance) May 11, 2023

Being a mother is a demanding full-time job, and this Mother's Day, moms are earnestly asking for a well-deserved day off.

A staycation without having to wake up in the middle of the night (like right now) for a bottle feed. ' Thobile Mazibuko (@thobie4me) May 12, 2023

A day to myself, no calls no nothing. I just want to sleep all day. Binge watch some of the shows I've been planning on seeing. Literally just want to spend the day by myself!! ' Kourtney Luu (@KourtneyLuu) May 12, 2023

Whether mothers will indeed receive the much-needed break they yearn for remains to be seen. Let's hope that they do.

Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible moms out there!