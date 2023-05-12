[LISTEN] Sustainable Travel: 'Everyone's got to do their part'
Relebogile Mabotja interviews Dr Andrew Dickson, Engineering Executive at CBI-Electric.
According to a recent survey, majority of global travelers are prioritising sustainable travel.
A total of 35% of travellers said that the suitability efforts of accommodation and transport providers influence companies that they book for the above-mentioned services.
Dickson says that people want to travel and explore the world, but do it in a manner that causes less of an impact on our planet.
Because of its affordability, more people opt for self-accommodation when travelling.
Dickson adds that because of the advancement of technology, there are ways that hosts can make their accommodation comfortable, while less impactful to electricity consumption, which is already scarce in this country.
While travelling is a luxury, he adds that if everyone can do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint and the amount of water that they use while travelling, it can help start a movement to a greener planet.
Everyone's got to make a difference.Dr Andrew Dickson, Engineering Executive – CBI-Electric
