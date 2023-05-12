Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town's first biophilic building will kickstart an architectural revolution The first biophilic building in SA and on the continent, The Fynbos development is being constructed on Bree Street in Cape Town. 12 May 2023 5:32 PM
[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight. 12 May 2023 5:16 PM
Twitter moms reveal what they truly want for Mother's Day Relebogile Mabotja recently took to Twitter to ask mothers what they truly desire for Mother's Day and here's what they said. 12 May 2023 4:54 PM
View all Local
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely. 12 May 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
[WATCH] TV presenter dragged for mispronouncing Dr Shola's name 'This is terrible, especially for a presenter… go back and read it again.' 12 May 2023 12:10 PM
View all Politics
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t... 11 May 2023 10:12 PM
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition. 11 May 2023 9:08 PM
View all Business
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
[LISTEN] Sustainable Travel: 'Everyone's got to do their part' If everyone can do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint while travelling, it can start a movement to a greener planet. 12 May 2023 4:01 PM
[LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity Mahotella Queens, Mango Groove and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are among the phenomenal local bands that form part of SA's identity. 12 May 2023 2:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
View all Sport
[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am! Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out! 12 May 2023 7:50 AM
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history. 11 May 2023 11:16 AM
Egyptians are outraged at Netflix for making Cleopatra Black A government-owned Egyptian broadcaster wants to make its own series featuring a light-skinned Cleopatra. 11 May 2023 9:06 AM
View all Entertainment
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Cape Town's first biophilic building will kickstart an architectural revolution

12 May 2023 5:32 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Fynbos
Bree Street
Biophilic

The first biophilic building in SA and on the continent, The Fynbos development is being constructed on Bree Street in Cape Town.

Amy MacIver speaks to Keagan James, project developer at The Dogon Property Group.

What on earth is a biophilic design? That's the very same question we asked.

A biophilic design is a concept used within the building industry to increase occupant connectivity to the natural environment, with this form of architecture and design aiming to create spaces in which humans are more connected to nature.

It's become increasingly popular as apartment living, particular in the inner-city grows.

Branded as the first biophilic building in South Africa and on the continent, The Fynbos development is about to pop up on Bree Street in Cape Town.

Artist impression of The Fynbos, the first biophilic building in South Africa and on the continent located on Bree Street in Cape Town. Picture: thefynbos.com
Artist impression of The Fynbos, the first biophilic building in South Africa and on the continent located on Bree Street in Cape Town. Picture: thefynbos.com

The 24-storey building will feature 689 apartments, a rooftop sunset terrace with a lap pool and co-working space, a rooftop fitness centre, as well as a ground-floor plant-based restaurant, a tearoom and a botanical bar.

Some of he design elements include 30 species of trees and 20 species of shrub, and will also be integrated with PV solar panels to generate double the electricity quota needed to power the common areas.

Keagan James, one of the developers of The Fynbos development says the building, as its name suggests will become one with nature.

Artist impression of The Fynbos, the first biophilic building in South Africa and on the continent located on Bree Street in Cape Town. Picture: thefynbos.com
Artist impression of The Fynbos, the first biophilic building in South Africa and on the continent located on Bree Street in Cape Town. Picture: thefynbos.com

Basically whatever you find on Table Mountain, indigenous flora will be incorporated into The Fynbos.

Keagan James, Project developer - The Dogon Property Group

The biggest impact is that in reduces the carbon footprint. Adding a green façade and a green roof that keeps your surroundings cooler, which can reduce cooling and heating.

Keagan James, Project developer - The Dogon Property Group

Centuries of fighting nature and attempting to overcome it, biophilic design now gives us the opportunity to have a positive impact on climate change.

Keagan James, Project developer - The Dogon Property Group

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape Town's first biophilic building will kickstart an architectural revolution




12 May 2023 5:32 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Fynbos
Bree Street
Biophilic

More from Local

Nurses at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know

12 May 2023 5:16 PM

Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Source: Pixels.com

Twitter moms reveal what they truly want for Mother's Day

12 May 2023 4:54 PM

Relebogile Mabotja recently took to Twitter to ask mothers what they truly desire for Mother's Day and here's what they said.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede

12 May 2023 4:05 PM

Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: melnyk58/123rf.com

Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia?

12 May 2023 2:04 PM

Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa'

12 May 2023 8:37 AM

On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A 24-pack of chicken portions was priced at 8 cents. Photo: TikTok/@keenanolivier021 (screenshot)

The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act

12 May 2023 7:55 AM

If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament on 11 May 2023. Picture: GCIS.

South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa

12 May 2023 7:22 AM

As the country continues to face increasingly frequent high stages of load shedding, the president in Parliament on Thursday faced grilling questions from MPs about government's progress in addressing the energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine

12 May 2023 6:49 AM

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the Russian vessel, Lady R, docked at Simon's Town naval base.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Emil Kalibradov on Unsplash

Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases

11 May 2023 9:08 PM

The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Andriy Popov/123rf.com

'No changes to exchange control rules, Sars just requires more information'

11 May 2023 7:45 PM

Expert analysis from Neill Hobbs, who says the narrative suggesting we have new exchange control rules is misinformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act

Local Business

[WATCH] This is South Africa! Motorists left stranded at loadshedded toll gate

Lifestyle

South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa

Local

EWN Highlights

Ebeziphambili kulelisonto: Icala likaMeyiwa, Dr Nandipha, iSCOPA no Eskom

12 May 2023 11:46 PM

The week that was: Bail on hold for Dr Nandi, Senzo Meyiwa trial update

12 May 2023 11:44 PM

South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career

12 May 2023 11:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA