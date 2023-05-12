Cape Town's first biophilic building will kickstart an architectural revolution
Amy MacIver speaks to Keagan James, project developer at The Dogon Property Group.
What on earth is a biophilic design? That's the very same question we asked.
A biophilic design is a concept used within the building industry to increase occupant connectivity to the natural environment, with this form of architecture and design aiming to create spaces in which humans are more connected to nature.
It's become increasingly popular as apartment living, particular in the inner-city grows.
Branded as the first biophilic building in South Africa and on the continent, The Fynbos development is about to pop up on Bree Street in Cape Town.
The 24-storey building will feature 689 apartments, a rooftop sunset terrace with a lap pool and co-working space, a rooftop fitness centre, as well as a ground-floor plant-based restaurant, a tearoom and a botanical bar.
Some of he design elements include 30 species of trees and 20 species of shrub, and will also be integrated with PV solar panels to generate double the electricity quota needed to power the common areas.
Keagan James, one of the developers of The Fynbos development says the building, as its name suggests will become one with nature.
Basically whatever you find on Table Mountain, indigenous flora will be incorporated into The Fynbos.Keagan James, Project developer - The Dogon Property Group
The biggest impact is that in reduces the carbon footprint. Adding a green façade and a green roof that keeps your surroundings cooler, which can reduce cooling and heating.Keagan James, Project developer - The Dogon Property Group
Centuries of fighting nature and attempting to overcome it, biophilic design now gives us the opportunity to have a positive impact on climate change.Keagan James, Project developer - The Dogon Property Group
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
