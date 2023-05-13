Streaming issues? Report here
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Has wine-tasting and pairing become too pretentious?

13 May 2023 12:33 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Sommelier
wine tasting
wine pairing

Chef and food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido speaks about the art of wine tasting and pairing.
© maxsheb/123rf.com
© maxsheb/123rf.com

Do you know the difference between Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon?

While many people enjoy the culinary experience of a fine red or white wine, they don't understand the taste and smell dynamics.

That's because the art of wine tasting and pairing has a specific set of rules, which can become quite complex.

Some would say it's snobbish and pretentious.

Chef and food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido speaks about the challenges for wine consumers.

Wine should be pleasurable and must enhance the experience of what ever you're eating. But the descriptions have become ridiculous...they've become their own genre. Tasting notes and sommeliers should improve experience and help the consumer find their own library and tastes.

Dr Anna Trapido, chef and food anthropologist

For many, wine tasting and pairing can be intimidating when you're faced with obtuse language.

Most of the winery concepts and label descriptions have been imported from Europe.

Dr Trapido said this can alienate a wine consumer and make it inaccessible to the public.

The language gets in the way of doing that...it's very counter productive.

Dr Anna Trapido, chef and food anthropologist

The South African Chenin Blanc Association has a created a taste and aroma wheel in isiXhosa, isiZulu and Shona. They've got people from those linguistic and ethnic groups to talk about their smell references. So if the French label refers to a berry specific to France, they will speak about a similar berry in rural Natal. So they're engaging with the local taste and aromas you might find in wine.

Dr Anna Trapido, chef and food anthropologist

But what puzzles me is that they will suggest you pair it with sushi, pasta or some sort of Francophone dish. But what about my references I'd actually be cooking? You shouldn't have to become a different person to buy the wine.

Dr Anna Trapido, chef and food anthropologist

The South African wine industry needs to engage with this as they're losing a whole subset of consumers.. That's not good for business. While their poncy labels can make them happy, it's alienating a whole customer base.

Dr Anna Trapido, chef and food anthropologist

Scroll up for the full conversation.




