Flu season: Why doctors want you and your family to get the jab

Influenza season is coming, in fact some people say the dreaded virus has hit their households already.

How do we know whether we have flu or just a cold, or even COVID?

Discovery Health's chief clinical officer, Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, casts some light on the symptoms that do overlap.

These respiratory illnesses present in a similar way so you could get a cough, dry cough, a bit of a sore throat... but for flu and COVID specifically you get muscle aches, you get a fever and you really do feel sick... whereas with the common cold you will get a bit of a stuffy nose, a sore throat and maybe a bit of a cough. Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Chief Clinical Officer - Discovery Health

With COVID now, a lot of people may actually not know if they've got influenza or COVID but it's important though to take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of these respiratory illnesses, regardless of what they are. Dr Noluthando Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Chief Clinical Officer - Discovery Health , Chief Clinical Officer - Discovery Health

Do I need a flu jab every year?

You do need to get your annual flu shot Dr Nematswerani confirms, as the vaccine is updated every year.

She explains that this year, for example, our flu vaccine has been reformulated to make sure it's representative of the more serious strains picked up in the northern hemisphere which has its winter before ours.

It's important to know that each season you get different circulating strains, which is why you can't say 'I vaccinated last year and therefore am protected this year' - you have to get your annual influenza vaccine. Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Chief Clinical Officer - Discovery Health

Is it too late to get my flu shot now?

While there is an optimum time to get vaccinated, it is never too late says Dr Noluthando Nematswerani.

People are encouraged to vaccinate early, around late March to April, when the vaccines become available.

That's because early vaccination gives your body adequate time to be prepared for the influenza season, starting in South Africa's winter in early June she says.

However, she encourages vaccination throughout the season, especially for high-risk individuals.

"Flu can be deadly for people at high risk of severe illnesses, especially the elderly and those living with chronic conditions."

Flu vaccine side effects and the use of antibiotics

The flu shot can cause some discomfort Dr Nematswerani says, but the side effects are usually short-lived and mild.

You could experience flu-like symptoms for 24 hours, and some pain at the injection site.

She emphasizes that antibiotics should not be used to treat flu.

"Antibiotics are meant to be used against bacteria and influenza is a virus."

Should my child be vaccinated?

Children six months and older can be vaccinated against influenza, Dr Nematswerani confirms.

And if your child has a chronic condition for instance affecting the heart or lungs "please make sure they are vaccinated first of all".

Normally healthy children don't need to be vaccinated she says.

They might be miserable if they get sick but they'll still be playing. It's part of developing their immune systems so don't prevent them going to school. Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, Chief Clinical Officer - Discovery Health

Pregnant women should get the flu vaccine, she adds.

And if you were vaccinated while pregnant, those antibodies will get passed on to your unborn child.

And yes, if you have cold-like symptoms, don't go to work she urges in conclusion.

