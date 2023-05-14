



JOHANNESBURG - International Relations and Cooperation Director-General Zane Dangor said the South African government is yet to take a hard stance on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country during the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) summit.

SA will play host to the bloc's annual summit in August.

But Putin's attendance has left South Africa in a tight spot - with some calling for the country's authorities to detain Putin in line with a warrant of arrest issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in March.

South Africa's refusal to condemn what some have called an unjustified and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has landed the country in hot water with some global leaders.

Dangor said the matter was on the agenda during a tour in the US where a South African special envoy met with Washington officials.

"It did arise in a way that gave rise to a very good discussion and an agreement that there needs to be a fair and equal implementation of international law. This is something that the US and others didn't recognise was a big problem, but I do think they realise that now."

Dangor said the ICC remains key to international collaboration despite South Africa's previous threats to withdraw as a signatory of the Rome Statute.

"Emerging economies like ours do not have big economies or armies and they need insurance of global governance to keep big economies accountable and they tended to agree that a broader discussion is needed."

This article first appeared on EWN : Dirco DG says govt is still mulling over Putin's Brics visit to SA