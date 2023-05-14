Social Development launches 'ChommY' to help teens minimise 'risky behaviour'
JOHANNESBURG - The social development department said its newly launched social and behavioural change programme will encourage children between the ages of ten and 14 years to minimise risky sexual behaviour, bullying and substance abuse.
The department officially launched the programme ChommY at the Vooslorus Civic Centre on Saturday for children living in hostels in the City of Ekurhuleni.
The programme stems from an assessment in its other programme, "You Only Live Once", which cautions teenagers and young adults about the dangers of risky sexual behaviour.
READ: Increasing number of teen mothers under 17, says StatsSA
Last year, StatsSA released a shocking report which revealed that of the almost one million babies born in 2021, over 45,000 of them were born to teenage mothers.
"The programme gives children the opportunity to develop a personal plan for their lives and emphasises the importance of support from parents and communities to enable young people to make informed decisions," said social development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant.
ChommY also aims to contribute to reducing high prevalence of HIV infections, substance abuse and prevention of teenage pregnancy.' Social Development (@The_DSD) May 12, 2023
(4/18)#ChommY #ChildProtection365
This article first appeared on EWN : Social Development launches 'ChommY' to help teens minimise 'risky behaviour'
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
