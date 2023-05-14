Cuddle Therapy: ‘Touch is a human need’

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
Opinion
Latest Local
Social Development launches 'ChommY' to help teens minimise 'risky behaviour' The programme stems from an assessment in its other programme, "You Only Live Once", which cautions teenagers and young adults abo... 14 May 2023 10:25 AM
Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, have raised the question about the state of families in... 14 May 2023 9:59 AM
Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, have raised the question about the state of families in... 14 May 2023 9:59 AM
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely. 12 May 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
[WATCH] TV presenter dragged for mispronouncing Dr Shola's name 'This is terrible, especially for a presenter… go back and read it again.' 12 May 2023 12:10 PM
[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight. 12 May 2023 5:16 PM
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t... 11 May 2023 10:12 PM
Are you suffering from 'The Mother Wound'? 'The Mother Wound' is a concept that speaks to the generational pain and trauma inherited and passed down between grandmothers, mo... 14 May 2023 12:33 PM
Cuddle Therapy: 'Touch is a human need' Professional cuddling is popular around the world and South Africa is joining in. 14 May 2023 11:19 AM
A Neurologist's take on the value of the Arts Research shows that the Arts are good for our health. 14 May 2023 8:46 AM
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am! Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out! 12 May 2023 7:50 AM
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history. 11 May 2023 11:16 AM
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a 'cardiac episode' after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa's ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes "Service delivery" is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
Cuddle Therapy: ‘Touch is a human need’

14 May 2023 11:19 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Cuddle Therapy

Professional cuddling is popular around the world and South Africa is joining in.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with owner of Pro Cuddling SA, Florence Letswalo.

Touch is a basic human need no matter which part of the world you're in and that is the core of the business.

Florence Letswalo, Owner - Pro Cuddling SA
© bialasiewicz/123rf.com
© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Are you feeling lonely or just in need of a good hug? Try Cuddle Therapy.

It is a legitimate business where people actually get paid to cuddle.

Professional cuddling is very popular around the world and South Africa is joining in.

Before I even knew that it's something that is popular overseas, the thought just came to me, how many people actually have access to such in the privacy of their own home?

Florence Letswalo, Owner - Pro Cuddling SA

Letswalo says her clients range from single to married people.

It's people who are always working and don't necessarily have the time to invest in a relationship, but they do get lonely purely on the basis that they are human beings. We do have married clients as well; clients have come to say that they are married but their partner is so cold towards them.

Florence Letswalo, Owner - Pro Cuddling SA

Letswalo explains that her business only offers cuddles and nothing more, so clients should not ask for or expect anything of a sexual nature.

Pro Cuddling SA's services start from 90 minutes up to 12 hours at a cost between R900 and R4500.

You can visit their website for more information.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cuddle Therapy: ‘Touch is a human need’




Copyright: fizkes / 123rf

Are you suffering from 'The Mother Wound'?

14 May 2023 12:33 PM

'The Mother Wound' is a concept that speaks to the generational pain and trauma inherited and passed down between grandmothers, mothers, and daughters.

© fizkes/123rf.com

Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households

14 May 2023 9:59 AM

Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, have raised the question about the state of families in South Africa.

Graffiti art. Picture: pixabay

A Neurologist's take on the value of the Arts

14 May 2023 8:46 AM

Research shows that the Arts are good for our health.

© didesign021/123rf.com

Flu season: Why doctors want you and your family to get the jab

13 May 2023 4:13 PM

Do I have a cold or influenza? Can my child be vaccinated? Discovery Health's Dr Noluthando Nematswerani answers your questions about flu.

Image: Laura Wagner-Meyer on Facebook

Disabled Miss SA entrant 'proud' to challenge beauty standards and drive change

13 May 2023 12:58 PM

Laura Wagner-Meyer, born with a congenital neural tube defect, has embarked on a journey to become the next Miss South Africa.

© maxsheb/123rf.com

Has wine-tasting and pairing become too pretentious?

13 May 2023 12:33 PM

Chef and food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido speaks about the art of wine tasting and pairing.

Buying a new car? Be careful of mileage tampering

13 May 2023 11:33 AM

Resident motoring enthusiast Kumbi Mtshakazi explains how to tell if your car’s mileage has been tampered with.

langstrup/123rf

Don't skip your warm up! It has huge benefits for exercise

13 May 2023 9:25 AM

Certified nutritionist and personal trainer, Fulufhelo Siphuma on the importance of warming up and cooling down before a match or exercise.

Steam Deck Gaming Console Source: Steam Deck Twitter

Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming

12 May 2023 5:28 PM

Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

[LISTEN] Sustainable Travel: 'Everyone's got to do their part'

12 May 2023 4:01 PM

If everyone can do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint while travelling, it can start a movement to a greener planet.

