Presidency loses two key advisers as Ramaphosa braves arms deal controversy
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off the week still embroiled in a fresh arms deal controversy, with his office now missing at least two key advisers.
This followed reports of infighting in the country's most important office as government scrambles to manage the fallout of recent claims that South Africa sold arms to Russia in their conflict with Ukraine.
While the president previously announced an investigation into the alleged arms deal with Russia, the office of The Presidency denied claims that Ramaphosa's key advisers jumped ship as the country faced an economic and foreign affairs crisis.
The Presidency further moved to allay concerns that there was a crisis at the Union Buildings, as several key positions remain vacant.
-
Ramaphosa calls Russia arms allegations a 'distasteful attack' on SA
-
US ambassador apologises 'unreservedly' to SA over Russia allegations - Dirco
-
Ramaphosa 'desperately treading water', must come clean on Russia claims - DA
-
Ramaphosa says he doesn't have the names of allegedly corrupt Cabinet members
This came after Ramaphosa's trusted economic adviser, Trudy Makhaya, recently ended her five-year term in office, while the international adviser, Maropene Ramokgopa, left the office to serve as the African National Congress' (ANC) second deputy secretary general.
Ramaphosa's controversial henchman, Bejani Chauke, who served as political adviser to the president, also quit in February.
While Steyn Speed plugged the gap as political adviser, he was based abroad due to family commitments.
Despite a near empty office of key advisers, The Presidency said there was no crisis.
The Presidency further denied there was bad blood between the director general in the Presidency, Phindile Baleni, and chief of staff Roshene Singh.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on Ramaphosa as the country's ties with Russia threaten to isolate South Africa from parts of the globe.
This article first appeared on EWN : Presidency loses two key advisers as Ramaphosa braves arms deal controversy
The reality of living in South Africa: Fear, racism, anxiety, xenophobia, crime
'The mayor will stand until 2026': Kenny Kunene on JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda
ActionSA concerned about Gwamanda’s qualifications being called into question
Is Joburg's new Mayor a fraudster? Is he even remotely qualified for the job?
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia?
[WATCH] TV presenter dragged for mispronouncing Dr Shola's name
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA
DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine
How can YOU as a consumer help fight plastic pollution?
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking
[LISTEN] Will ChatGPT make it easier for students to cheat in schools?
SA supplying Russia with arms 'doesn't make sense' - analyst
Govt is failing the people of Olievenhoutbosch, say Tshwane councillors
Former Eskom contract worker nabbed for fraud worth R939,000
