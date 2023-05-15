Govt is failing the people of Olievenhoutbosch, say Tshwane councillors
Ward councillors in Tshwane's Olievenhoutbosch township accused the city of abandoning the community's service delivery needs.
They claimed that the maintenance of roads and electricity infrastructure was not up to par, while rubbish was not regularly collected.
City of Tshwane councillors told Eyewitness News that they tried reaching out to the municipality to address the issues faced in Olievenhoutbosch, but not much changed. READ MORE:
-
City of Tshwane council finally nods to adjustment budget after 3 extensions
-
ANC wants to liberate Tshwane residents from DA's 'disastrous seven-year rule'
-
Tshwane municipality owes Sars r4.7 bn in Vat & outstanding penalties - Brink
Olievenhoutbosch is a small township that lies across Centurion's busy R55 road, flagged as a hijacking hotspot.
Gun violence and cable theft are regular occurrences, but community members seemingly lost faith in law enforcement as they were told the local police station had no capacity.
Ward councillor Kenny Masha said the lack of support from the municipality and its political leaders contributed to the destruction of the township.
“The challenges are insurmountable and have been increased by this administration that took over the city. There is no maintenance of roads and streetlights.”
Another councillor, Thembeni Thabatha, described Olievenhoutbosch as a neglected township.
“The government that is leading us is failing the people of Olievenhoutbosch. The only thing that they're doing is concentrating too much on the while areas.”
The residents said they felt the pinch of Tshwane's political instability.
This article first appeared on EWN : Govt is failing the people of Olievenhoutbosch, say Tshwane councillors
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63153574_large-deep-pothole-in-montreal-street-canada-.html?vti=mvlhl5dlb31kscdqq9-1-8
