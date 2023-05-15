Is Joburg's new Mayor a fraudster? Is he even remotely qualified for the job?
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson at Action SA.
DA Joburg caucus leader Dr Mpho Phalatse claims that Gwamanda was involved in a fraudulent funeral and investment scheme, and says that the DA is supporting victims of this alleged scam who are pursuing a criminal case.
Al Jama-ah denies these claims, however, over the weekend, Gwamanda failed to appear at a press conference arranged for him to respond to the allegations.
In addition to this, on Sunday, Carte Blanche reported on the mayor’s qualifications and the vetting process used to elevate him as a candidate for the position.
Beaumont says that it is a huge problem that the residents of Johannesburg are having to pay the price for a deal between the ANC and the EFF, where they have to deal with mayors with ‘no vision for Johannesburg’ and ‘questionable morals'.
He says Gwamanda was chosen specifically because he is someone the ANC and EFF can control.
This is a party that has two seats in council and really cannot do anything without the ANC and EFF issuing their instructions.Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson - Action SA
When you consider this against the backdrop of last night's Carte Blanche episode, you have now got a person of questionable morals who is having the strings pulled by the ANC and EFF, and that is a massive concern.Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson - Action SA
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Local
How can YOU as a consumer help fight plastic pollution?
South Africa generates roughly 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, which is contributing to a plastic pollution crisis.Read More
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking
Your smoke-free life might be one download away!Read More
[LISTEN] Will ChatGPT make it easier for students to cheat in schools?
Ahsan Mahboob unpacks the future of ChatGPT in South African schools.Read More
The reality of living in South Africa: Fear, racism, anxiety, xenophobia, crime
Acknowledging the power of fear and emotion is a first step in trying to work our way through this.Read More
ActionSA concerned about Gwamanda’s qualifications being called into question
This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was expected to respond to questions about his academic qualifications but he never showed up.Read More
SA supplying Russia with arms 'doesn't make sense' - analyst
There have been allegations that South Africa supplied arms to Russia, but some believe this is highly unlikely.Read More
Govt is failing the people of Olievenhoutbosch, say Tshwane councillors
Ward councillors in the township accused the City of Tshwane of neglecting Olievenhoutbosch's service delivery needs, claiming that though they tried reaching out to the municipality to address this, it fell on deaf ears.Read More
Presidency loses two key advisers as Ramaphosa braves arms deal controversy
The Presidency is missing two key advisers following the recent loss of its economic and international advisers, while government scrambles to save face over claims South Africa sold arms to Russia.Read More
Former Eskom contract worker nabbed for fraud worth R939,000
The utility said Rosemary Ngcobo, who was employed as a procurement officer at the Tutuka Power Station, allegedly colluded with other employees and a supplier to inflate the price of a shipping container.Read More
More from Politics
The reality of living in South Africa: Fear, racism, anxiety, xenophobia, crime
Acknowledging the power of fear and emotion is a first step in trying to work our way through this.Read More
'The mayor will stand until 2026': Kenny Kunene on JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda
Transport MMC Kenny Kunene has been appointed as the acting mayor of Johannesburg for two days while the mayor is out of town.Read More
ActionSA concerned about Gwamanda’s qualifications being called into question
This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was expected to respond to questions about his academic qualifications but he never showed up.Read More
Presidency loses two key advisers as Ramaphosa braves arms deal controversy
The Presidency is missing two key advisers following the recent loss of its economic and international advisers, while government scrambles to save face over claims South Africa sold arms to Russia.Read More
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede
Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely.Read More
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia?
Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report.Read More
[WATCH] TV presenter dragged for mispronouncing Dr Shola's name
'This is terrible, especially for a presenter… go back and read it again.'Read More
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA
The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last December with arms on board in a bid to assist Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.Read More
DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the Russian vessel, Lady R, docked at Simon's Town naval base.Read More