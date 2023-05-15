[LISTEN] How to 'bulk buy' essentials to SAVE MONEY
Lester Kiewit speaks to Katherine Madley (Vice President of Group Marketing at Massmart, owner of Makro) about how bulk buying essential items can save you money.
Listen to the conversation below.
Do you buy in bulk in order to score a saving?
With spiraling inflation, you might want to consider doing so.
Bulk buying essentials can save you up to 10% off the original price, says Madley.
From sugar and milk to dishwashing liquid and rice, the retail expert says that people are buying these items in bulk and sharing them amongst family members to save.
Most Makro customers bulk-buy once at the end of the month (to save on their petrol expenses) and go to shops closer to them to buy the odd bread or milk as needed during the month, says Madley.
I'm seeing a major trend in people really thinking and turning over every rand.Katherine Madley, Vice President of Group Marketing - Massmart
Scroll up to listen to more of the conversation.
This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] How to 'bulk buy' essentials to SAVE MONEY
Source : EWN
