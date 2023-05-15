



On May 15, 1930, Ellen Church became the world’s first female flight attendant or 'Sky Girls' as they were referred to at the time.

Born in 1904 in Cresco, Iowa, Church trained as a nurse and pilot (yes, both).

Church wanted to pilot a commercial aircraft, but those jobs were not open to women 93 years ago.

So, she settled for being a stewardess, but this position also didn't come to her without a fight because male stewardess jobs were only available.

It's reported that Church convinced the hiring manager to employ her by touting her nursing skills as a way to passengers' fears of flying.

The Boeing headquarters agreed to give Church a three-month trial and told her to hire seven other nurses to work with her on the planes.

And here they are...

Church's responsibilities in this trial included caring for sick and frightened passengers, taking tickets, loading and unloading luggage, helping fuel the plane, passing out lunches, cleaning inside the plane, and tightening the bolts holding the seats to the floor.

Her first duty as a stewardess was flying on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Church and these nurses had to meet rigid requirements like:

Be a registered nurse

Weigh no more than 115 pounds (that's about 52kgs)

Be no taller than five feet (1.5m), four inches (10cm)

Be single

Not be older than 25

Once employed as a 'Sky Girl', you'd earn $125 per month for 100 hours of flying.

Of course, Church and these nurses passed this trial and nearly 20 years later, after Ellen Church made her first flight, the Bureau of Safety Regulation of the Civil Aeronautics Board proposed the first requirement for cabin attendants - which included women.

Oh, how far we've come!

Here's to determined and tenacious women like Church who've pioneered positions for women in male-dominated industries.

This article first appeared on KFM : 93 years ago today, Ellen Church became the world's first stewardess