



Lester Kiewit speaks with Helmoed-Römer Heitman, independent security and defence analyst.

In December last year, the Russian ship Lady R docked at the Simon's Town naval base.

Five months later, there were accusations that South Africa supplied Russia with arms and ammunition to aid in their war against Ukraine.

However, Heitman says that it is unlikely that we would have supplied Russia with weapons as we do not have anything that would be of material value to them.

He explains that what is manufactured in South Africa, differs from what is used in Russia.

Heitman adds that he is yet to find anyone who has confirmed that anything was loaded onto the ship, and at this point, it is all rumours.

A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022 with weapons. Picture: Vessel Finder

None of the South African weapons or equipment would fit into their logistic systems. Helmoed-Römer Heitman, Independent Security/Defence Analyst

They would need training on the equipment as well before they could use it. Helmoed-Römer Heitman, Independent Security/Defence Analyst

It just does not make a lot of sense. Helmoed-Römer Heitman, Independent Security/Defence Analyst

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA supplying Russia with arms 'doesn't make sense' - analyst