



JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA has expressed concern that new Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda's qualifications were being called into question.

It is being reported that his qualifications don’t check out and that the vetting process used for his election may have been tampered with.

Gwamanda was meant to respond to these allegations at a media briefing this past weekend, but he failed to show up.

The Democratic Alliance also accused him of fraudulent activity involving his company.

ActionSA's Micheal Beaumont said that Gwamanda has the potential to cause massive problems in the city.

“The residents of Joburg live in a city with complex challenges every single day and it looks like they are expected to pay the compromise of this deal between the ANC [African National Congress] and EFF [Economic Freedom Fighters] when they have put to the problem mayors that have no discernible constituency, no vision for Johannesburg and now questionable morals.”

Read:

- Phalatse accuses Gwamanda of being a scammer, Al Jama-Ah says she's a sore loser

- Kenny Kunene appointed Joburg’s acting Mayor

This article first appeared on EWN : ActionSA concerned about Gwamanda’s qualifications being called into question