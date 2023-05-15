[WATCH] Fact or myth? This is what you can't do after 30
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What activities or things should you not do after the age of 30?
According to Irish bicycle racer Sean Kelly, 95% of people over 30 will never sprint again.
Watch the video below.
@seanmikekelly Did you know 95% of people over the age of 30 will never do this again? #10xhealthsystem #sprinting #garybrecka ♬ original sound - Sean Kelly
Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48929416_sport-gym-interior-with-treadmill-equipment-.html
More from Lifestyle
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking
Your smoke-free life might be one download away!Read More
Nothing really Metas: Zuckerberg's metaverse project looks doomed to die
With $36 billion already down the drain, Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse is looking like it might be a very expensive failure.Read More
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA
Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true.Read More
93 years ago today, Ellen Church became the world's first stewardess
Flying on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Cheyenne, Wyoming - Ellen Church made history for women in the industry.Read More
COFFEE is GREAT for exercise but messes up sleep – study
Is your daily cup of coffee working with you or against you? Pay attention, your body has the answers.Read More
[LISTEN] How to 'bulk buy' essentials to SAVE MONEY
Katherine Madley (Vice President of Massmart and Makro) chats about bulk buying items to save up to 10% off the regular price.Read More
Are you suffering from 'The Mother Wound'?
'The Mother Wound' is a concept that speaks to the generational pain and trauma inherited and passed down between grandmothers, mothers, and daughters.Read More
Cuddle Therapy: ‘Touch is a human need’
Professional cuddling is popular around the world and South Africa is joining in.Read More
Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households
Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, have raised the question about the state of families in South Africa.Read More