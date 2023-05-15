ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo'
Bongani Bingwa speaks with foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories (skip to 3:02).
Swedish singer-songwriter Loreen (39) won this year’s Eurovision song contest, the first woman to win the contest twice.
Sweden's win is sparking rumors of an ABBA reunion at next year's competition, which will be hosted by that country due to Loreen.
The fact that she [Loreen] has won it and taken the Eurovision to Sweden next year... it will be the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s 'Waterloo', so the speculation is seriously rife.Adam Gilcrest, foreign correspondent
