[LISTEN] Will ChatGPT make it easier for students to cheat in schools?
Wasanga Mehana talks to Ahsan Mahboob - Head of Sibanye-Stillwater DigiMine.
Listen to the conversation below.
Mahboob starts by explaining that ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence model that uses natural language processing.
Simply put, it's text-based information - think of it as if you're chatting to a friend, asking them questions but instead of having a human on the other side, a computer responds - hence the term, chatbot.
Since its advent in November 2022, the AI chatbot grew in popularity.
Some people love the ease of this invention, while others are fearful that it might take over some jobs.
The latest concern around ChatGPT is introducing the chatbot in schools, and if it will affect the quality of education in South African schools.
There is further concern about how students might use the AI tool to cheat or see it as a shortcut to do their assignments instead of putting in the work themselves.
Mahboob has some answers, he says the focus should be on how we use it to train the next generation, ethically...
We shouldn't hide this technology from learners, we should expose them to this technology because ultimately, the future is about this. We should focus more on investing in how schools, teachers and learners can use ChatGPT productively and ethically to enhance their skills. As educators, it is our core responsibility to train the next generation and the future of our nation.Ahsan Mahboob, Head of Sibanye-Stillwater - DigiMine
RELATED: CHATGPT: THE FLASH DRIVE TEST OUT AI IN 'REAL TIME'
Mahboob also continues to say that the integration of ChatGPT in schools should be a collaborative effort between the government sector, parents, governing bodies, policy makers and educators to ensure that:
1) There are policies for these kinds of technologies that upskill and reskill learners and educators.
2) Curriculums are reformed to include AI literacy to give kids more opportunities in a dynamic world.
Mahboob mentions that AI-type studies are already underway in the tertiary sector because ChatGPT is disrupting the labour market, locally and globally with some routine jobs already being replaced by it.
So, wouldn't we want to equip students for this reality?
Of course, Mahboob touched on some challenges when it comes to the reality of integrating ChatGPT in South Africa...
There is an uneven access to these technologies in South Africa. Rural areas have no internet so the focus should be - how we can use it to ensure everyone has equal access to it to enjoy the benefits of it.Ahsan Mahboob, Head of Sibanye-Stillwater - DigiMine
Here's to adapting to change!
As the digital nomad says, 'we're in an era where we have to keep up with life-long learning and adaptability.'
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Will ChatGPT make it easier for students to cheat in schools?
