Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How can YOU as a consumer help fight plastic pollution? South Africa generates roughly 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, which is contributing to a plastic pollution crisis. 15 May 2023 1:36 PM
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking Your smoke-free life might be one download away! 15 May 2023 1:26 PM
[LISTEN] Will ChatGPT make it easier for students to cheat in schools? Ahsan Mahboob unpacks the future of ChatGPT in South African schools. 15 May 2023 11:47 AM
View all Local
The reality of living in South Africa: Fear, racism, anxiety, xenophobia, crime Acknowledging the power of fear and emotion is a first step in trying to work our way through this. 15 May 2023 11:29 AM
'The mayor will stand until 2026': Kenny Kunene on JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda Transport MMC Kenny Kunene has been appointed as the acting mayor of Johannesburg for two days while the mayor is out of town. 15 May 2023 11:10 AM
ActionSA concerned about Gwamanda’s qualifications being called into question This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was expected to respond to questions about his academic qualifications but he never... 15 May 2023 10:26 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] How to 'bulk buy' essentials to SAVE MONEY Katherine Madley (Vice President of Massmart and Makro) chats about bulk buying items to save up to 10% off the regular price. 15 May 2023 8:52 AM
[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight. 12 May 2023 5:16 PM
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
View all Business
Nothing really Metas: Zuckerberg's metaverse project looks doomed to die With $36 billion already down the drain, Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse is looking like it might be a very expensive failure. 15 May 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
[WATCH] Fact or myth? This is what you can't do after 30 Is there a certain age that prohibits you from doing things you once loved? 15 May 2023 10:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
View all Sport
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
[WATCH] TV presenter dragged for mispronouncing Dr Shola's name 'This is terrible, especially for a presenter… go back and read it again.' 12 May 2023 12:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'The mayor will stand until 2026': Kenny Kunene on JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

15 May 2023 11:10 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Kenny Kunene
Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

Transport MMC Kenny Kunene has been appointed as the acting mayor of Johannesburg for two days while the mayor is out of town.

Clarence Ford speaks with Kenny Kunene, Johannesburg's Transport MMC.

Kunene was appointed as acting mayor for Sunday and Monday while the current mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda is out of town until Tuesday.

Kunene says that it is normal for the mayor to appoint an acting mayor, even if they are just away for a weekend, as council must continue to operate.

Remember, if the mayor is not there, then council collapses.

Kenny Kunene, Johannesburg's Transport MMC

There has been controversy surrounding Gwamanda’s mayorship, with allegations that he has committed fraud.

However, Kunene says that the mayor will finish his term and will remain until 2026.

Kunene adds that as a person with a criminal history, he understands that a person’s past is their past.

I went to prison. I committed crimes. I was a gangster. I came back and South Africans embraced me, they forgave me, except for the haters who want to use my past for their own selfish and negative agendas – and that is what is happening with the mayor.

Kenny Kunene, Johannesburg's Transport MMC

We have confidence in the mayor. The mayor will stand until 2026.

Kenny Kunene, Johannesburg's Transport MMC
Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene is in consultation with regional taxi leaders under the Santaco and NTA banners to formalise parts of the business amid a range of issues in the multi-billion rand industry, on 12 April 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene is in consultation with regional taxi leaders under the Santaco and NTA banners to formalise parts of the business amid a range of issues in the multi-billion rand industry, on 12 April 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

He says that Gwamanda was never charged, and he believes it is just those who are against the mayor that are bringing attention to this.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The mayor will stand until 2026': Kenny Kunene on JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda




15 May 2023 11:10 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Kenny Kunene
Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

More from Politics

Barbed wire fence

The reality of living in South Africa: Fear, racism, anxiety, xenophobia, crime

15 May 2023 11:29 AM

Acknowledging the power of fear and emotion is a first step in trying to work our way through this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: City of Joburg/Facebook

ActionSA concerned about Gwamanda’s qualifications being called into question

15 May 2023 10:26 AM

This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was expected to respond to questions about his academic qualifications but he never showed up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: City of Joburg/Facebook

Is Joburg's new Mayor a fraudster? Is he even remotely qualified for the job?

15 May 2023 8:24 AM

There has been controversy around Johannesburg’s new mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, including allegations of fraud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at the Cape Town City Hall. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

Presidency loses two key advisers as Ramaphosa braves arms deal controversy

15 May 2023 7:04 AM

The Presidency is missing two key advisers following the recent loss of its economic and international advisers, while government scrambles to save face over claims South Africa sold arms to Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede

12 May 2023 4:05 PM

Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: melnyk58/123rf.com

Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia?

12 May 2023 2:04 PM

Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] TV presenter dragged for mispronouncing Dr Shola's name

12 May 2023 12:10 PM

'This is terrible, especially for a presenter… go back and read it again.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Picture: @CyrilRamaphosa/Twitter.

SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA

12 May 2023 7:13 AM

The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last December with arms on board in a bid to assist Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine

12 May 2023 6:49 AM

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the Russian vessel, Lady R, docked at Simon's Town naval base.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia

11 May 2023 7:13 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Will ChatGPT make it easier for students to cheat in schools?

Local

'The mayor will stand until 2026': Kenny Kunene on JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

Politics

Govt is failing the people of Olievenhoutbosch, say Tshwane councillors

Local

EWN Highlights

Malusi Booi believes some in the WC DA running a smear campaign against him

15 May 2023 5:20 PM

Mufamadi says SA will protect its relationship with US amid arms supply claims

15 May 2023 4:51 PM

WATCH LIVE: EFF leader Julius Malema's media briefing

15 May 2023 4:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA