[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA
Yes, 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal South Africa!
Of course, the show's host with the most, Katlego Maboe celebrated this milestone by reflecting on some of the show's biggest moments.
A whopping R1M was given away to contestants on the show over the past 50 episodes - no wonder it's dubbed 'South Africa's most exciting game show.'
Take a look at some of the most life-changing moments below.
If you're a fan of the show, you'll know that Deal or No Deal South Africa allows contestants from Mzansi to win money to make their dreams come true.
So far, the show has made a fitness fiend's dream come true and a musician who's dreamed of owning a new violin too.
Of course, another highlight of the show is featuring local celebs who play for charity.
RELATED: A DEAL OF A LIFETIME: DEAL OR NO DEAL SA PLAYER WINS BIG TO CHASE FITNESS DREAM
RELATED: YOUNG MUSICIAN WINS R40K IN DEAL OR NO DEAL SA, ENOUGH TO BUY HIS DREAM VIOLIN
With 50 episodes down, the latest episode features another big win by Ntemile from Gauteng who takes home
R31 830 - whoop, whoop!!!
The #DealorNoDealZA week comes to an end with a whooping R31 830 win! Congratulations to Ntemile from Gauteng pic.twitter.com/HIR2b19fab' Deal or No Deal SA (@DealorNoDealZA) May 12, 2023
Here's to 50 life-changing episodes!
If you're keen to win something little (or big) and take part in and stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit the Deal or No Deal SA website OR SMS “PLAY” to 43066.
Or watch dreams come true on Deal or No Deal South Africa, on SABC 1, Monday to Friday (7.30pm to 8pm).
Don't worry, if you miss it, catch the repeat on SABC3 on Monday at 17.30pm or watch on SABC1 on Wednesdays at 7.30pm.
Follow @DealorNoDealZA on social media for more.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L12PTIrYiaA
More from Lifestyle
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking
Your smoke-free life might be one download away!Read More
Nothing really Metas: Zuckerberg's metaverse project looks doomed to die
With $36 billion already down the drain, Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse is looking like it might be a very expensive failure.Read More
[WATCH] Fact or myth? This is what you can't do after 30
Is there a certain age that prohibits you from doing things you once loved?Read More
93 years ago today, Ellen Church became the world's first stewardess
Flying on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Cheyenne, Wyoming - Ellen Church made history for women in the industry.Read More
COFFEE is GREAT for exercise but messes up sleep – study
Is your daily cup of coffee working with you or against you? Pay attention, your body has the answers.Read More
[LISTEN] How to 'bulk buy' essentials to SAVE MONEY
Katherine Madley (Vice President of Massmart and Makro) chats about bulk buying items to save up to 10% off the regular price.Read More
Are you suffering from 'The Mother Wound'?
'The Mother Wound' is a concept that speaks to the generational pain and trauma inherited and passed down between grandmothers, mothers, and daughters.Read More
Cuddle Therapy: ‘Touch is a human need’
Professional cuddling is popular around the world and South Africa is joining in.Read More
Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households
Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, have raised the question about the state of families in South Africa.Read More
More from Entertainment
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo'
Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it!Read More
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming
Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours.Read More
[WATCH] TV presenter dragged for mispronouncing Dr Shola's name
'This is terrible, especially for a presenter… go back and read it again.'Read More
[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am!
Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out!Read More
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour
Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history.Read More
Egyptians are outraged at Netflix for making Cleopatra Black
A government-owned Egyptian broadcaster wants to make its own series featuring a light-skinned Cleopatra.Read More
Bob Marley died on this day, 42 years ago. These were his final words...
The legendary reggae singer impacted culture and politics through music. Here's what he told his son on his deathbed.Read More
[WATCH] Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child... at 79!
The actor revealed in a recent interview that he was now a father of seven.Read More
Happy 63rd birthday to U2 rock legend, Bono!
The rock god celebrates his 63rd birthday today and so we share some fun facts about the Irishman you might not have known.Read More