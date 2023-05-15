Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How can YOU as a consumer help fight plastic pollution? South Africa generates roughly 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, which is contributing to a plastic pollution crisis. 15 May 2023 1:36 PM
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking Your smoke-free life might be one download away! 15 May 2023 1:26 PM
[LISTEN] Will ChatGPT make it easier for students to cheat in schools? Ahsan Mahboob unpacks the future of ChatGPT in South African schools. 15 May 2023 11:47 AM
View all Local
The reality of living in South Africa: Fear, racism, anxiety, xenophobia, crime Acknowledging the power of fear and emotion is a first step in trying to work our way through this. 15 May 2023 11:29 AM
'The mayor will stand until 2026': Kenny Kunene on JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda Transport MMC Kenny Kunene has been appointed as the acting mayor of Johannesburg for two days while the mayor is out of town. 15 May 2023 11:10 AM
ActionSA concerned about Gwamanda’s qualifications being called into question This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was expected to respond to questions about his academic qualifications but he never... 15 May 2023 10:26 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] How to 'bulk buy' essentials to SAVE MONEY Katherine Madley (Vice President of Massmart and Makro) chats about bulk buying items to save up to 10% off the regular price. 15 May 2023 8:52 AM
[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight. 12 May 2023 5:16 PM
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
View all Business
Nothing really Metas: Zuckerberg's metaverse project looks doomed to die With $36 billion already down the drain, Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse is looking like it might be a very expensive failure. 15 May 2023 12:24 PM
[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true. 15 May 2023 12:13 PM
[WATCH] Fact or myth? This is what you can't do after 30 Is there a certain age that prohibits you from doing things you once loved? 15 May 2023 10:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
View all Sport
ABBA may reunite at 2024 Eurovision in Sweden, 50 years after 'Waterloo' Could ABBA reunite at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest? People are putting their ‘Money, Money, Money’ on it! 15 May 2023 10:51 AM
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
[WATCH] TV presenter dragged for mispronouncing Dr Shola's name 'This is terrible, especially for a presenter… go back and read it again.' 12 May 2023 12:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
View all World
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Africa
Zulu vs Xhosa: how colonialism used language to divide SA's large ethnic groups Historian Jochen S. Arndt answers questions about his book on colonialism and Zulu and Xhosa identities, 'Divided by the Word.' 15 May 2023 9:47 AM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking

15 May 2023 1:26 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
how to quit smoking
ByeGwaai

Your smoke-free life might be one download away!

Clarence Ford interviews Kieran McLeod and Samantha Filby, Co-founders of ByeGwaai.

We are all aware of the harm that smoking causes to our bodies, but in the same breath, we're aware that quitting is not as easy as it sounds.

Perhaps you're like Ford who quit, but after a traumatic incident, fell back into your old habits.

A South African doctor and economist found the missing piece of the puzzle that helps people quit smoking, and built ByeGwaai, an app that provides support and encouragement.

RELATED: Tobacco vs e-cigarettes: Why is one more socially acceptable than the other?st-block-12

ByeGwaai is South Africa's first app-based smoking cessation programme, utilising psychological, behavioural, technological and medical techniques to help individuals take control of their smoking habits.

This is achieved through a three-step programme, focused on understanding one's relationship with smoking, planning an approach to quitting smoking and lastly, executing the plan to quit smoking.

The app provides:

  • Social support
  • Habit tracking – logging in your emotions, cravings and cigarettes that you've smoked
  • Cognitive behaviour therapy
  • Telehealth consultations

To take their free smoking assessment, click here.

Your smoke-free life may be one download away!

There's a lot that the government is doing in terms of regulation and trying to control tobacco, but just not enough.

Kieran McLeod, CEO – ByeGwaai

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking




15 May 2023 1:26 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
how to quit smoking
ByeGwaai

More from Local

© marcobonfanti / 123rf

How can YOU as a consumer help fight plastic pollution?

15 May 2023 1:36 PM

South Africa generates roughly 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, which is contributing to a plastic pollution crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ goodluz/123rf

[LISTEN] Will ChatGPT make it easier for students to cheat in schools?

15 May 2023 11:47 AM

Ahsan Mahboob unpacks the future of ChatGPT in South African schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Barbed wire fence

The reality of living in South Africa: Fear, racism, anxiety, xenophobia, crime

15 May 2023 11:29 AM

Acknowledging the power of fear and emotion is a first step in trying to work our way through this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: City of Joburg/Facebook

ActionSA concerned about Gwamanda’s qualifications being called into question

15 May 2023 10:26 AM

This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was expected to respond to questions about his academic qualifications but he never showed up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022 with weapons. Picture: Vessel Finder

SA supplying Russia with arms 'doesn't make sense' - analyst

15 May 2023 10:17 AM

There have been allegations that South Africa supplied arms to Russia, but some believe this is highly unlikely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: City of Joburg/Facebook

Is Joburg's new Mayor a fraudster? Is he even remotely qualified for the job?

15 May 2023 8:24 AM

There has been controversy around Johannesburg’s new mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda, including allegations of fraud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

Govt is failing the people of Olievenhoutbosch, say Tshwane councillors

15 May 2023 7:23 AM

Ward councillors in the township accused the City of Tshwane of neglecting Olievenhoutbosch's service delivery needs, claiming that though they tried reaching out to the municipality to address this, it fell on deaf ears.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at the Cape Town City Hall. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

Presidency loses two key advisers as Ramaphosa braves arms deal controversy

15 May 2023 7:04 AM

The Presidency is missing two key advisers following the recent loss of its economic and international advisers, while government scrambles to save face over claims South Africa sold arms to Russia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Tutuka power station. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Former Eskom contract worker nabbed for fraud worth R939,000

14 May 2023 11:48 AM

The utility said Rosemary Ngcobo, who was employed as a procurement officer at the Tutuka Power Station, allegedly colluded with other employees and a supplier to inflate the price of a shipping container.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Many teenagers dropped out for financial reasons, others lost their parents to COVID-19 while a large number of girls had to leave the classroom after being impregnated. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Social Development launches 'ChommY' to help teens minimise 'risky behaviour'

14 May 2023 10:25 AM

The programme stems from an assessment in its other programme, "You Only Live Once", which cautions teenagers and young adults about the dangers of risky sexual behaviour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Picture: EWN

[LISTEN] How to 'bulk buy' essentials to SAVE MONEY

15 May 2023 8:52 AM

Katherine Madley (Vice President of Massmart and Makro) chats about bulk buying items to save up to 10% off the regular price.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nurses at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know

12 May 2023 5:16 PM

Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A 24-pack of chicken portions was priced at 8 cents. Photo: TikTok/@keenanolivier021 (screenshot)

The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act

12 May 2023 7:55 AM

If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'!

11 May 2023 10:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand the power of possibility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Emil Kalibradov on Unsplash

Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases

11 May 2023 9:08 PM

The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Andriy Popov/123rf.com

'No changes to exchange control rules, Sars just requires more information'

11 May 2023 7:45 PM

Expert analysis from Neill Hobbs, who says the narrative suggesting we have new exchange control rules is misinformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS

Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia

11 May 2023 7:13 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding affecting food production and security in South Africa

'Food production in South Africa is in crisis because of loadshedding'

11 May 2023 1:25 PM

In the first nine months of 2022, R23 billion was lost as a result of loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Nuclear Regulator may deny Koeberg life-extension request

11 May 2023 12:57 PM

Should the NNR find that Koeberg is in inadequate shape to operate for an extended period of time, they have the right to say no.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An energy expert has warned of stage 8 load shedding being a possibility from July. Picture: © alexcsabo/123rf.com

Permanent stage 6 with bouts of stage 8 and 9 this winter: 'Akin to a blackout'

11 May 2023 8:51 AM

As we hover between stage four and six loadshedding, it seems a very cold and dark winter is on the cards for South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (right) with a Facebook employee. © Kobby Dagan/123rf.com

Nothing really Metas: Zuckerberg's metaverse project looks doomed to die

15 May 2023 12:24 PM

With $36 billion already down the drain, Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse is looking like it might be a very expensive failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from YouTube video

[WATCH] Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA

15 May 2023 12:13 PM

Deal or No Deal South Africa celebrates 50 episodes of life-changing dreams come true.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © poznyakov/123rf.com

[WATCH] Fact or myth? This is what you can't do after 30

15 May 2023 10:54 AM

Is there a certain age that prohibits you from doing things you once loved?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from video on Facebook taken from a page called, The 1940 Air Terminal Museum

93 years ago today, Ellen Church became the world's first stewardess

15 May 2023 10:32 AM

Flying on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Cheyenne, Wyoming - Ellen Church made history for women in the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tonefotografia

COFFEE is GREAT for exercise but messes up sleep – study

15 May 2023 10:08 AM

Is your daily cup of coffee working with you or against you? Pay attention, your body has the answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: EWN

[LISTEN] How to 'bulk buy' essentials to SAVE MONEY

15 May 2023 8:52 AM

Katherine Madley (Vice President of Massmart and Makro) chats about bulk buying items to save up to 10% off the regular price.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fizkes / 123rf

Are you suffering from 'The Mother Wound'?

14 May 2023 12:33 PM

'The Mother Wound' is a concept that speaks to the generational pain and trauma inherited and passed down between grandmothers, mothers, and daughters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Cuddle Therapy: ‘Touch is a human need’

14 May 2023 11:19 AM

Professional cuddling is popular around the world and South Africa is joining in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Survey: Four in every 10 children in SA grew up in single-parent households

14 May 2023 9:59 AM

Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Social Research Foundation, have raised the question about the state of families in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Graffiti art. Picture: pixabay

A Neurologist's take on the value of the Arts

14 May 2023 8:46 AM

Research shows that the Arts are good for our health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Will ChatGPT make it easier for students to cheat in schools?

Local

'The mayor will stand until 2026': Kenny Kunene on JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda

Politics

Govt is failing the people of Olievenhoutbosch, say Tshwane councillors

Local

EWN Highlights

Malusi Booi believes some in the WC DA running a smear campaign against him

15 May 2023 5:20 PM

Mufamadi says SA will protect its relationship with US amid arms supply claims

15 May 2023 4:51 PM

WATCH LIVE: EFF leader Julius Malema's media briefing

15 May 2023 4:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA