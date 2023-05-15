United Domestic Workers of SA: 'The national minimum wage is a slavery wage'
Lester Kiewit interviews Pinky Mashiane, President of the United Domestic Workers of South Africa.
Last week, the National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage – R25.42.
It would ensure that those earning a minimum wage will be able to keep up with the increasing cost of living.
RELATED: 'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer
Mashiane says that R25.42 simply is not enough for anyone to survive on, whether you're a domestic worker or not.
She adds that there is a common misconception that domestic workers are informal workers, which Mashiane clarifies is not true.
In fact, domestic workers are covered by the International Labour Organisation.
Despite this, they are often taken advantage of by employers.
Mashiane says that employers need to show more respect to domestic workers who fulfill tasks that they're unable to see to, such as cleaning and maintaining the household, and in some cases, looking after their children.
RELATED: SA’s minimum wage: ‘It is a double-edged sword’
Everything goes up for everyone.Pinky Mashiane, President – United Domestic Workers of South Africa
The national minimum wage is something to those underpaid and exploited domestic workers.Pinky Mashiane, President – United Domestic Workers of South Africa
They [domestic workers] are more exploited now than ever.Pinky Mashiane, President – United Domestic Workers of South Africa
Employers think that they're living on their own islands here in South Africa, they are doing as they please.Pinky Mashiane, President – United Domestic Workers of South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : United Domestic Workers of SA: 'The national minimum wage is a slavery wage'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121634940_hand-brushing-toilet-bathroom-floor.html
More from Local
André de Ruyter drops SHOCKING Eskom allegations in tell-all memoir
Extract from de Ruyter's memoir: "What do you do with R100 000 in hot, illicit cash? You go to the Louis Vuitton shop".Read More
[LISTEN] 'SA wouldn't be a liberated country without support from Soviet Union'
702's Clement Manyathela kicks off his new series focused on South Africa's historical and current ties.Read More
[LISTEN] A look into the callous ponzi scheme which left victims 'destitute'
On Sunday Carte Blanche had a segment about an accountant who fled the country after scamming people out of millions.Read More
Midday Report Express: "Do not film me" - New Meyiwa witness to take the stand
A new witness is expected in the dock on Monday and requests not to be filmed by the media due to the nature of her work. This story and others on The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener.Read More
End of an era: Carlton Centre hits the market
The iconic building in the heart of Johannesburg's CBD is on sale for R900 million.Read More
How can YOU as a consumer help fight plastic pollution?
South Africa generates roughly 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, which is contributing to a plastic pollution crisis.Read More
Meet ByeGwaai, South Africa's first app aimed at helping YOU quit smoking
Your smoke-free life might be one download away!Read More
[LISTEN] Will ChatGPT make it easier for students to cheat in schools?
Ahsan Mahboob unpacks the future of ChatGPT in South African schools.Read More
The reality of living in South Africa: Fear, racism, anxiety, xenophobia, crime
Acknowledging the power of fear and emotion is a first step in trying to work our way through this.Read More