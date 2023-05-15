Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

United Domestic Workers of SA: 'The national minimum wage is a slavery wage'

15 May 2023 2:20 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Minimum wage
Domestic workers

The United Domestic Workers of South Africa says that a minimum wage of R25.42 is not enough for anyone to survive on.

Lester Kiewit interviews Pinky Mashiane, President of the United Domestic Workers of South Africa.

Last week, the National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new target for the minimum wage – R25.42.

It would ensure that those earning a minimum wage will be able to keep up with the increasing cost of living.

© ferli/123rf.com
© ferli/123rf.com

RELATED: 'The real minimum wage in South Africa is R0 per hour' – Labour Lawyer

Mashiane says that R25.42 simply is not enough for anyone to survive on, whether you're a domestic worker or not.

She adds that there is a common misconception that domestic workers are informal workers, which Mashiane clarifies is not true.

In fact, domestic workers are covered by the International Labour Organisation.

Despite this, they are often taken advantage of by employers.

Mashiane says that employers need to show more respect to domestic workers who fulfill tasks that they're unable to see to, such as cleaning and maintaining the household, and in some cases, looking after their children.

RELATED: SA’s minimum wage: ‘It is a double-edged sword’

Everything goes up for everyone.

Pinky Mashiane, President – United Domestic Workers of South Africa

The national minimum wage is something to those underpaid and exploited domestic workers.

Pinky Mashiane, President – United Domestic Workers of South Africa

They [domestic workers] are more exploited now than ever.

Pinky Mashiane, President – United Domestic Workers of South Africa

Employers think that they're living on their own islands here in South Africa, they are doing as they please.

Pinky Mashiane, President – United Domestic Workers of South Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : United Domestic Workers of SA: 'The national minimum wage is a slavery wage'




