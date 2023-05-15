



Transnet’s iconic Carlton Centre building is on the market.

The historical building in the heart of Johannesburg's CBD is on sale for a hefty R900 million.

Transnet is Selling Carlton Centre for R900m pic.twitter.com/eq51ZDIQoB ' Kasi Economy (@KasiEconomy) May 14, 2023

Transnet CEO Kapei Phalamohlaka says that the now dilapidated structure will be far better suited in the hands of others.

Phalamohlaka adds that the money from the sale will be used towards maintaining Transnet’s other buildings.

The Carlton Centre has been part of Johannesburg’s history for decades.

While the skyscraper is more commonly known for housing a number of well-known retailers as well as a hotel, it was also the residence of Nelson Mandela after he was released from prison.

This article first appeared on 947 : End of an era: Carlton Centre hits the market