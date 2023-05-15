Vodacom spends R4bn on infrastructure to eleviate the impact of loadshedding





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group.

Vodacom has spent R300m this year alone on operational costs.

The mobile operator has to invest in batteries, diesel to ensure it's cellular towers remain powered during blackouts.

Vodacom will likely have to invest more as the power crisis continues.

The Vodacom Group has spent R4bn on equipment, infrastructure and security as a risk mitigating measure to ensure its customers remain connected to the cellular network amid South Africa's debilitating power crisis.

South Africans have had to endure stage 6 loadshedding, experiencing outages of up to four-and-half hours at a time.

Network operators like Vodacom and other players in the market have had to ensure its cellular towers remain fully charged, in order to keep customers connected.

FILE: Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: EWN

Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group says they've had to invest in alternative power sources like batteries and diesel.

Joosub says it's money that could've been better spent elsewhere.

It's been painful. It's a R4bn investment over the last four years, and R300m in operational costs this last year alone. Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group

We put in additional security on the site, armed response, various different measures on the site itself to try and protect the equipment. Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group

We are seeing increase utilisation during loadshedding...we need to make sure the capacity is there, so that when people want to use the service it's there. Shameel Joosub, CEO of the Vodacom Group

