



Pretoria Callies coach, Kwanele Kopo has rated his team's performance against Polokwane City over the weekend as unacceptable.

Polokwane City's 4-0 drubbing of Pretoria Callies earned them automatic promotion to the Premiership.

Speaking to sportscaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Kopo says it's been a difficult few days.

We have not conceded 4 goals in a match this whole season and we conceded 4 in one half. It was very disappointing. A loss like that always raises questions among football fans and it has raised questions within myself as well. Kwanele Kopo, Pretoria Callies Coach

I was not happy with many players in the team. I have been dealing a lot with internal matters at the club because of comments that I allegedly made. I wanted to make all 5 changes at half time. Kwanele Kopo, Pretoria Callies Coach

Kopo also responded to reports that he substituted senior players only and that it caused a rift in the team.

I’ve sent the clip of the post-match to the players and they are just as upset as me. I’ve only spoken to the players but at half time the leadership of the club was in the change room because of how bad the performance was. Kwanele Kopo, Pretoria Callies Coach

Watch below for the the full interview with Kwanele Kopo:

This article first appeared on 947 : Pretoria Callies coach dumbfounded by 4-0 loss to Polokwane City in NFD clash