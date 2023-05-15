Pretoria Callies coach dumbfounded by 4-0 loss to Polokwane City in NFD clash
Pretoria Callies coach, Kwanele Kopo has rated his team's performance against Polokwane City over the weekend as unacceptable.
Polokwane City's 4-0 drubbing of Pretoria Callies earned them automatic promotion to the Premiership.
Speaking to sportscaster, Robert Marawa on #MSW, Kopo says it's been a difficult few days.
We have not conceded 4 goals in a match this whole season and we conceded 4 in one half. It was very disappointing. A loss like that always raises questions among football fans and it has raised questions within myself as well.Kwanele Kopo, Pretoria Callies Coach
I was not happy with many players in the team. I have been dealing a lot with internal matters at the club because of comments that I allegedly made. I wanted to make all 5 changes at half time.Kwanele Kopo, Pretoria Callies Coach
Kopo also responded to reports that he substituted senior players only and that it caused a rift in the team.
I’ve sent the clip of the post-match to the players and they are just as upset as me. I’ve only spoken to the players but at half time the leadership of the club was in the change room because of how bad the performance was.Kwanele Kopo, Pretoria Callies Coach
Watch below for the the full interview with Kwanele Kopo:
This article first appeared on 947 : Pretoria Callies coach dumbfounded by 4-0 loss to Polokwane City in NFD clash
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155335995_green-synthetic-grass-sports-field-with-white-line-shot-from-above-soccer-rugby-football-baseball-sp.html?vti=o9ea5nq1pbl6u3uxrk-1-2
More from Sport
Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights
The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the start of the season are looking to add the Confed Cup and the FA Cup to their trophy cabinet.Read More
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career
Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league.Read More
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey
Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium.Read More
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates
The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.Read More
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT
The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh.Read More
Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA
The programme is focused on under-17s in Mpumalanga involving former SA international Delron Buckley and U17 coach, Tom Schuetz.Read More
'We've lost a club icon in Alex Shakoane' - Sundowns Ambassador Tiyani Mabunda
The club confirmed on Sunday that Shakoane had passed away having served the club in various roles since the 1970s.Read More
How Mpumalanga plans to get back on the football development map
The league is made up of 16 amateur clubs from local municipalities in Mbombela, Nkomazi (Malelane) and Bushbuckridge.Read More
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op
Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful knee surgery.Read More