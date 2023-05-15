Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights
Newly crowned Tanzanian League champions, Young Africans SC have turned their attention to the second leg of their CAF Confederations Cup match against Marumo Gallants, with president Hersi Ally Said saying that their goal is to win everything this season.
The oldest club in the country wrapped up the league title over the weekend and having already won the Community Shield at the start of the season.
They're now looking to add the Confed Cup and the FA Cup to their trophy cabinet.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Ally Said says there is still work to be done.
One of the most important things we are doing is rotation. Our 28 player squad pretty much all has the same level so that’s helped us a lot this season. The technical team have managed that very well. I want to congratulate them on the way they play in the Confed Cup.Hersi Ally Said, Young Africans SC President
Said also spoke about how he has transformed the club since becoming president.
It’s the oldest club in the country and has been going since 1935. It was part of the community that fought for independence. We had a sponsor a few years ago who moved away from the country and the club went down from there. We couldn’t pay salaries and we dropped in terms of performance and results in 2016/17.Hersi Ally Said, Young Africans SC President
My company decided to come in and fund the club and we came up with a transformation for the club. We engaged La Liga and heard about the modern way of running a club and members and fans voted for the change. We have 70 000 registered members who are paying their fees which helps the running of the club massively. We don’t have any players that we had 3 years ago, I am the one who has signed all the new players and built the team from scratch. It’s not something that came from nowhere.Hersi Ally Said, Young Africans SC President
Watch below for the full interview with Hersi Ally Said:
This article first appeared on 947 : Hersi Ally Said, the man taking Tanzanian side, Young Africans SC to new heights
More from Sport
Pretoria Callies coach dumbfounded by 4-0 loss to Polokwane City in NFD clash
Callies lost 4-0 to City, who earned automatic promotion to the Premiership from that result, with all 4 goals being conceded in the first half.Read More
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career
Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league.Read More
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey
Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium.Read More
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates
The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.Read More
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT
The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh.Read More
Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA
The programme is focused on under-17s in Mpumalanga involving former SA international Delron Buckley and U17 coach, Tom Schuetz.Read More
'We've lost a club icon in Alex Shakoane' - Sundowns Ambassador Tiyani Mabunda
The club confirmed on Sunday that Shakoane had passed away having served the club in various roles since the 1970s.Read More
How Mpumalanga plans to get back on the football development map
The league is made up of 16 amateur clubs from local municipalities in Mbombela, Nkomazi (Malelane) and Bushbuckridge.Read More
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op
Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful knee surgery.Read More