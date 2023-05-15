



Bruce Whitfield speaks to Jared Elliott, spokesperson for the Choose Life Specialist Recovery Centre

In 2020, Liberty reported a 5% loss of income claims related to mental health issues.

In 2021, Liberty paid out a significant number of claims for conditions like major depression.

Statistics released by financial services company, Liberty is revealing the depressing impact that mental health is having on the South African workforce.

In 2020, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company reported a 5% loss of income claims related to mental health issues. Three years later, that figure has risen to 9%.

Picture: Wokandapix from Pixabay

Jared Elliott, spokesperson for the Choose Life Specialist Recovery Centre says this is just the tip of the iceberg.

The scary thing about it is, it's an ever growing number that's going to keep climbing. Jared Elliott, spokesperson for the Choose Life Specialist Recovery Centre

To a lot of these big companies, you're just a number, and being just a number isn't helping. Bob walks through the door, and he's not Bob anymore, he's number 101 to the company. Jared Elliott, spokesperson for the Choose Life Specialist Recovery Centre

For companies, to identify that anxiety, depression, bulimia. These are diseases. This is a medical issue. It's just like being sick, and having that sick leave. Jared Elliott, spokesperson for the Choose Life Specialist Recovery Centre

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Stressed and overworked' - How companies are paying the price for mental health