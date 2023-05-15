How musician JR Bogopa made his financial circle bigger through smart business





Bruce Whitfield interviews musician and creative entrepreneur, JR Bogopa, who shares his financial secrets and money habits.

JR Bogopa became a household name in 2009 with the release of his smash hit, 'Show Dem (Make the Circle Bigger)'.

Bogopa is the founder of the FYVE music distribution app.

FYVE is an app that acts as the record label by distributing the music to over 40 streaming platforms like Spotify.

But as is often the case in the music business, stars often fade as quickly as they light up the industry.

Bogopa started off his interview with Bruce Whitfield, saying that 'music is a young man's game'. In other words, he always knew that he needed to keep reinventing himself, to remain relevant and fresh in a fast-paced, ever changing industry,

Bogopa knew he had to be more than a one-hit wonder in the music business if he was to continue putting food on the table.

In 2017...it was inevitable to make a change, and I kind of not looked into the music business, but rather into the business of music. JR Bogopa, music executive

Bogopa founded FYVE, a music distribution App, that allows music makers and creators to upload their music directly from their smart phones without having to submit tons of paperwork and music through web-based service providers or label services that cost them money.

Through FYVE, music makers can upload content directly from a smartphone, and the app acts as the record label by distributing the music to over 40 streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube Music, helping the artist hit the charts and get the exposure.

I've contributed significantly as a front performer, but now I think i contribute a more as a music executive JR Bogopa, music executive

Bogopa says adapting to the ever changing music industry is vital to remaining relevant in business.

Technology has change the music age quite drastically, taking away the power from the majors...The indepedant landscape occupies a large portion of the market share, JR Bogopa, music executive

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How musician JR Bogopa made his financial circle bigger through smart business