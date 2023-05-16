Nelson Mandela Bay metro hopes to evacuate more people trapped due to flooding
EAST LONDON - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said it was hoping to evacuate more people who are still trapped in some parts of the metro due to flooding.
The municipality said it evacuated over 1,200 people, so far.
Several homes were flooded, and some roads were closed after heavy downpours over the weekend in Gqeberha and Kariega.
READ: Nelson Mandela Bay municipality evacuates over 1,000 people following floods
The municipality's MMC for Safety and Security, Lawrence Troon, said their teams would remain on high alert and monitor the situation.
"More than 1,200 residents have been evacuated from their homes and they've been accommodated in municipal halls right through the metro."
This article first appeared on EWN : Nelson Mandela Bay metro hopes to evacuate more people trapped due to flooding
Source : @GiftoftheGivers/Facebook
