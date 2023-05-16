



JOHANNESBURG - A media lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial argued how a witness, who did not want her testimony to be broadcast, showed that she was not media shy.

The witness, whose identity was concealed, brought an application on Monday that objected to the live broadcast of her testimony.

She argued that she feared for her safety.

Five men are standing trial in the Pretoria High Court for the 2014 murder of the soccer star, who was killed at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

The witness argued through the State that though she did not want her testimony to be broadcast, she was fine with pictures and videos being taken of her as she left and entered the court.

In response, the media’s lawyer, Dan Rosengarten, referred to an hour-long interview she did on eNCA in 2022.

“The one thing it shows is that she is certainly not camera shy. It shows that the cameras don’t bother her.”

While Eyewitness News understands that the said witness was not part of the Senzo Meyiwa Netflix documentary, defence advocate Zandile Mshololo used the documentary in her arguments.

“There is no evidence that has been placed before this court to say as a result of her participating on the [Netflix documentary], this is what she has suffered. Instead, what we know is that she was paid [to take part in it].”

While the State filed written submissions on Monday, the defence had until Tuesday evening to make their own.

This article first appeared on EWN : Meyiwa trial: Lawyer argues witness objecting to live broadcast ‘not camera shy’